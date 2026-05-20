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Forex Today: NVIDIA Earnings To Lift Markets?
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The biggest company in the world is announcing earnings data today which will be closely watched. The stock market is in focus today as tech company NVIDIA, the largest company by market capitalisation, will report earnings data. Option markets imply analysts see about $350 billion of market capitalisation in doubt one way or another, so a figure at the extreme of estimates could send NVIDIA notably higher or lower. As the company is such a large segment of both the S&P 500 Index and the NASDAQ 100 Index, it has the potential to lead the broader market higher or lower. Stock markets are generally lower, continuing a wide selloff. The KOSPI Composite is down by almost 2% today. The general retracement in stocks is nothing special and is still a bull market by any measure. The fears are rising yields and war-driven inflation, which are lowering risk sentiment. The weekend approaches, and with it, President Trump's implied but clear deadline to Iran to agree a deal. This is contributing to market nervousness as there is no obvious sign of a deal bar President Trump's assertion that the Gulf States really think it can be done. I put little weight on that, as the Gulf states are now wary of renewed fighting. I think markets are underestimating the chance of a return to war within a few days. It is worth noting that the prediction site Polymarket's betting odds imply that combat between Iran and the USA is likely to resume by mid-June. There are hints that if the USA does resume striking Iran, it would be a short campaign lasting only a few days. Generally high yields remain a big factor in market sentiment, weighing upon equities, as central banks react to sticky and growing levels of inflation. The 10-Year US Treasury Yield made a new multi-year high yesterday. Trend traders will certainly want to be long of the US 2-Year and 10-Year Treasury Yield futures, which are available as very affordable micro futures on the CME. Rate yield instruments have a great historical record for trend followers over recent decades. I am long here. The USD/INR currency pair looks bullish in early price action and is not far off its all-time high. There are several factors contributing to the long-term weakness of the Indian Rupee, and trend traders might want to bet on this, unless they think the Reserve Bank of India will find some way to intervene successfully. In the wider Forex market, the US Dollar remains firm. The USD/JPY currency pair is still in focus after trading above ¥159 yesterday. Gold made a new 1.5-month low price and it still looks bearish, as does Silver. Bitcoin may have found some support above $75,000 after trading consistently lower since breaking down from its ascending price channel on Wednesday last week. Yesterday saw Canadian CPI (inflation) data released which was lower than expected, with the month-on-month increase only 0.4% while 0.7% had been anticipated. This helped weaken the Loonie for yet another day. There will be a release of UK CPI (inflation) data today.
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