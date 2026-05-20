Student App Turns Anxiety Into Classroom Support Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi schoolgirl Nakshatra Prem has built a free mobile app to help classmates manage fear, uncertainty and stress during emergency alerts, turning her own moment of panic into a student-led mental health tool.

Nakshatra, a 12-year-old Grade 7 pupil at Abu Dhabi Indian School, developed the Android app“Al Amal – The Hope” after hearing emergency alerts for the first time amid heightened tensions in the region. Born and raised in the UAE, she said the experience unsettled her despite always feeling safe in the country.

“I panicked when I first heard the alerts. It was something I had never experienced before, and it made me very worried,” Nakshatra said. Conversations with classmates showed her that she was not alone. Several students had felt anxious, confused or unsure about what to do when alerts sounded, prompting her to look for a practical way to provide reassurance.

Her app combines emotional support with basic safety information. It offers calming tips for moments of stress, positive messages intended to reduce fear, personal safety notes and quick access to emergency contact numbers. The design uses a heart and child-like figure to convey care, security and reassurance, reflecting the app's stated purpose of helping pupils feel more in control during uncertain moments. Nakshatra began work on the project on March 7 and completed the first version on March 15. It is her second app development effort after“Star Tech Kidz”, a platform created to allow children to showcase their talents. Unlike many youth technology projects focused on games or productivity,“Al Amal – The Hope” addresses emotional well-being, a subject that has become increasingly central to school communities as children navigate global conflict, online information overload and emergency preparedness drills. See also Digital dirham bridge targets UAE settlement flows See also Digital dirham bridge targets UAE settlement flows “I wanted to do something that could help students feel calm and reassured. I also wanted my computer skills to bring a positive change to the community,” she said. The app's most immediate audience is her peer group, but its purpose reflects a wider trend in education technology: young users are increasingly building tools for problems they encounter directly. Mental health apps designed for children and teenagers commonly rely on breathing exercises, guided reflection, journalling, relaxation techniques and easy access to trusted adults or support contacts. Nakshatra's project follows that pattern in a simple format tailored to the school environment. The UAE's schools have placed strong emphasis on safety communication during periods of regional instability, with parents and pupils urged to rely on official alerts, avoid rumours and follow instructions calmly. That environment has created a need not only for security procedures but also for reassurance, especially among younger pupils who may struggle to process unfamiliar warnings. Nakshatra has already shared the app with fellow students and gathered early feedback. Classmates told her that using“Al Amal – The Hope” helped them feel safer and less anxious, particularly during emergency alerts. The response has encouraged her to continue refining the project and keep it freely accessible for students. “I want students to feel that they are safe and to not fear or worry,” she said. Education specialists have long noted that children respond better to stress when they are given clear routines, simple instructions and trusted points of contact. Digital tools cannot replace parents, teachers or counsellors, but they can serve as a bridge when anxiety rises suddenly. An app that prompts a child to breathe, read a reassurance message or contact an adult can help slow panic and encourage a safer response. See also StanChart deepens crypto custody push See also StanChart deepens crypto custody push Nakshatra's work also highlights the growing role of coding and app development in school-age innovation. Young developers are increasingly using low-cost and accessible technology platforms to address community problems, from school organisation to environmental awareness and peer support. Her project stands out because it is rooted in a sensitive social need rather than personal achievement alone.