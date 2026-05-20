Dubai Brings Digital Art Into Focus Arabian Post

Launched by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the project brings together Dubai Culture and Dubai International Financial Centre in a cultural partnership designed to expand the city's role in immersive media, artificial intelligence, interactive exhibitions and creative research.

MODA will be developed within the DIFC Zabeel District expansion, a major mixed-use extension of the financial centre that is expected to add offices, residences, hotels, retail destinations, education facilities, wellness spaces and cultural venues over the coming years. DIFC will lead development of the museum, while Dubai Culture will oversee its operations and cultural direction.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the museum is planned as a platform for established and emerging artists working across digital media, generative art, immersive installations and interdisciplinary creative practices. Its five floors will include permanent and temporary exhibitions, interactive experiences, educational spaces, research programmes and platforms intended to support artists, curators, technologists and students.

Sheikha Latifa said the museum reflects Dubai's long-term vision of culture as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge and human connection. She said the institution marked a significant milestone in the city's cultural ecosystem and reinforced its commitment to a future where creativity and technology converge to expand artistic expression.

The announcement strengthens Dubai's push to build cultural infrastructure around sectors that sit between art, technology and the creative economy. The city already hosts major cultural platforms including Art Dubai, Dubai Design Week, Sikka Art and Design Festival, Alserkal Avenue, Jameel Arts Centre and the Museum of the Future. MODA adds a more specialised institution focused on digital art, immersive tools and new media rather than conventional museum display.

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A key feature of the planned institution will be its emphasis on access beyond physical walls. The museum is expected to develop a digital twin, enabling audiences outside Dubai to interact with exhibitions and programming remotely. That model reflects a wider shift in museums worldwide, where institutions are adopting virtual access, augmented reality and AI-assisted curation to reach younger audiences and global communities.

The project also coincides with the 20th edition of Art Dubai, underlining the city's effort to link its cultural calendar with long-term creative infrastructure. Art Dubai has become a significant regional platform for galleries, collectors and artists from West Asia, South Asia, Africa and beyond, while DIFC has built its own arts profile through Sculpture Park, Art Nights and Satellite Gallery.

MODA's location is strategically important. DIFC Zabeel District was launched in January as a Dh100 billion expansion covering 7.1 million square feet, with a total gross floor area of 17.7 million square feet. The first phase is scheduled for completion by 2030, while the wider district is targeted for completion by 2040. The development is designed to support Dubai's ambition to remain a leading financial hub while adding cultural, lifestyle and technology-led components.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said the museum represented a natural evolution of the centre's arts legacy and reflected a commitment to advancing Dubai's cultural ambitions through innovation and globally relevant experiences. Arif Amiri, chief executive officer of DIFC Authority, said the new arts strategy would build on DIFC's role as a home for art and culture, with MODA serving as a cultural anchor within the district's expansion.

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For Dubai Culture, the project fits within a broader mandate to support the cultural and creative industries, expand education in the arts and create platforms for emerging talent. The authority has sought to deepen the city's creative ecosystem through festivals, heritage initiatives, design events and partnerships that connect local artists with global networks.

The museum's focus on AI and immersive technology also comes as digital art markets are moving beyond the speculative boom around non-fungible tokens. Institutions, galleries and collectors are now paying closer attention to long-form digital practices, algorithmic art, interactive environments, virtual reality works and preservation challenges linked to software-based art.