Trump Raises Stakes Over Iran Deal Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Washington moved closer to another military escalation with Tehran after President Donald Trump warned that the United States could resume strikes within days if Iran fails to accept terms for ending the war.

Trump said he had called off a planned attack shortly before a final decision, presenting the delay as a narrow opening for diplomacy rather than a retreat from military pressure.“I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit,” he told reporters on Tuesday. Asked how long he would wait, he said the window could run for“two or three days”, naming Friday, Saturday, Sunday or early next week as possible points for action.

The remarks sharpened the pressure on Tehran at a fragile moment in negotiations that have centred on three linked issues: Iran's nuclear programme, the reopening and control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the future of United States sanctions. Trump has insisted that any settlement must prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and limit its ability to rebuild military nuclear capacity.

Vice President JD Vance said the administration believed progress had been made, but he also signalled that military options remained active if talks failed. Washington's position has hardened around a demand for verifiable guarantees that Iran will not pursue a nuclear weapon, while Tehran has sought sanctions relief, access to frozen assets, and terms that preserve its influence over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has used Pakistani mediation to deliver proposals aimed at a permanent halt to the conflict. Those proposals have included calls for regional de-escalation, sanctions relief, the release of frozen funds and arrangements over navigation through Hormuz, a waterway central to global energy trade. Tehran has also resisted pressure to surrender its nuclear leverage before a broader political settlement is agreed. See also Dubai homes enter steadier phase See also Dubai homes enter steadier phase The war has already forced regional governments to balance public calls for restraint with private anxiety over energy security and shipping disruption. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have pressed for a diplomatic outcome, fearing that another round of strikes could widen the conflict and expose Gulf infrastructure to retaliation. Trump's decision to postpone the strike followed a pattern used throughout the crisis: setting short deadlines, threatening overwhelming force and then leaving room for intermediaries to keep talks alive. That approach has kept Tehran under pressure, but it has also raised concern in Congress over the limits of presidential authority during a conflict that has stretched beyond the normal legal and political tolerance for unilateral action. A Senate move to curb Trump's Iran war powers has added a domestic constraint. The measure advanced with bipartisan support, reflecting concern that the administration has continued military operations without fresh congressional authorisation. Its path through the House remains uncertain, and any final measure would face a likely presidential veto, but the vote exposed unease over a conflict with no clear end point. Oil markets remain highly sensitive to every shift in the negotiations. Hormuz carries a major share of seaborne crude and liquefied natural gas trade, and even partial disruption has lifted freight costs, insurance premiums and inflation expectations. Airlines and shipping firms have adjusted routes across parts of the Middle East, while governments have reviewed contingency plans for energy supply and maritime security.