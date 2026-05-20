Is Wall Street Heading For A Market Correction? Arabian Post

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Investors should be seeking advice on a possible US stock market correction as surging bond yields driven by the ongoing war in Iran pose a near-term risk to stock gains.

Wall Street spent the past year treating artificial intelligence as a force powerful enough to overwhelm inflation, war, deficits and interest rates simultaneously. Markets rewarded that conviction spectacularly. Nvidia added more than $2tn in market value in little over a year Magnificent Seven came to dominate the S&P 500 to a degree rarely seen in modern market history. Every macroeconomic warning was dismissed because the AI trade kept working Bond markets are beginning to challenge that confidence aggressively US 30-year Treasury yield climbed above 5.15% this week, while the benchmark 10-year moved to 4.63% as investors rapidly abandoned expectations for multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts, Brent crude surged above $110 a barrel as the Iran war intensified and concerns mounted over disruption through the Strait of Hormuz can absorb high oil prices and absorb elevated yields. Yet absorbing both together becomes far more difficult, particularly with US equities trading at stretched valuations and positioned around an exceptionally crowded theme above $110 and Treasury yields above 5% are fundamentally inconsistent with the valuation structure underpinning large parts of the AI rally still appear reluctant to accept how dependent the entire trade became on cheap liquidity post-2008 investment environment conditioned markets to believe borrowing costs would remain structurally low and that central banks would eventually suppress volatility whenever financial conditions tightened materially stocks flourished inside that regime because future earnings became extraordinarily valuable when the cost of capital approached zero are now looking very different US continues running deficits above 6% of GDP despite resilient growth and relatively low unemployment. Annual interest payments on federal debt are approaching 2tn across developed economies are simultaneously increasing borrowing requirements inside a far more inflationary geopolitical environment than investors became accustomed to during the previous decade, as we're seeing now, bond markets are repricing accordingly's 30-year government bond yield recently crossed 4% for the first time on record. UK gilt yields remain near levels last seen during the late 1990s. Sovereign debt markets globally are demanding greater compensation for inflation risk, fiscal deterioration and geopolitical instability investors continue behaving as though the easy-money era will eventually return markets are increasingly suggesting otherwise danger for equities lies not simply in higher yields themselves but in the concentration and complacency built around the AI trade before this repricing began. Nvidia, Microsoft and a handful of mega-cap tech companies became the market those headline gains, broader conditions looked far less impressive. Smaller companies struggled under elevated financing costs, housing slowed sharply under higher mortgage rates and consumers relied increasingly on debt as borrowing costs climbed AI boom concealed much of that weakness. Rising yields are beginning to expose it.A market correction of 10% or more would hardly be extraordinary after the scale of gains seen across US equities. Yet investors became conditioned to view every dip as temporary and every macroeconomic threat as irrelevant so long as AI earnings momentum remained intact rarely sustain that kind of confidence indefinitely maths supporting extreme valuations become increasingly difficult once investors can secure returns above 5% in long-dated US government debt with substantially lower risk than equities trading at 40 or 50 times earnings, eventually, starts repricing toward certainty and away from momentum intelligence remains one of the defining investment themes of this generation. Long-term productivity gains and earnings growth across AI and tech will, I believe, prove enormous of that exempts markets from liquidity conditions or valuation discipline. Every major speculative cycle eventually reconnects with the cost of money markets are forcing that 'reconnection' now who continue treating rising yields as background noise risk being caught badly exposed if sentiment shifts more decisively against concentrated AI positions. Markets spent the past year rewarding momentum and dismissing macroeconomic pressure. The next phase could look very different, corrections arrive far faster than most investors expect once liquidity conditions deteriorate and crowded trades begin unwinding simultaneously investors understand periods like this require preparation rather than complacency. And that these times usually are full of opportunity example, Nvidia itself fell more than 60% during the inflation shock of 2022 before staging one of the strongest recoveries in market history with liquidity, diversification and proper financial advice were able to use that sell-off to strengthen long-term positions while others reacted emotionally who seek advice and prepare before a correction arrives are usually the ones best positioned for the inevitable opportunities that emerge.

Also published on Medium.