Crew Member Quarantined In Aargau After Hantavirus Exposure
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Crew-Mitglied der Hondius wegen Hantavirus in Quarantäne in Aarau
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The cantonal medical officer has ordered a 42-day quarantine, officials said on Tuesday. The man has no symptoms.More More Patient safety Dangerous delivery: how doctors in Geneva handled the hantavirus
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