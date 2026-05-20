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Crew Member Quarantined In Aargau After Hantavirus Exposure

Crew Member Quarantined In Aargau After Hantavirus Exposure


2026-05-20 04:08:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A crew member from the MV Hondius cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak has been taken to Switzerland, in canton Aargau. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: MV Hondius crew member quarantined in Switzerland after hantavirus exposure This content was published on May 20, 2026 - 08:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Crew-Mitglied der Hondius wegen Hantavirus in Quarantäne in Aarau Original Read more: Crew-Mitglied der Hondius wegen Hantavirus in Quarantäne in

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The cantonal medical officer has ordered a 42-day quarantine, officials said on Tuesday. The man has no symptoms.

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This content was published on May 15, 2026 Geneva University Hospital was the first to identify the hantavirus variant behind an outbreak on a cruise ship in May 2026. Here's how it did it.

Read more: Dangerous delivery: how doctors in Geneva handled the hanta

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