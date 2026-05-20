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ASUS sends ExpertBook Ultra above Everest altitude to test real-world durability
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2026 — ASUS recently conducted an extreme environment experiment by sending the new ExpertBook Ultra laptop above the altitude of Mount Everest to evaluate the reliability of the most advanced model in the ExpertBook series under real-world conditions. The device remained fully operational throughout ascent, descent, and landing.
As the most advanced ExpertBook to date, ExpertBook Ultra is built to empower professionals who demand elegance without compromise — delivering mobility, intelligence, and reliability for modern, high-performance workflows.
“Durability is embedded into our notebooks from the very beginning of the design process and is not just an afterthought. While most laptops are designed primarily for office or home use, the ExpertBook Ultra is built to work across any demanding environment,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS. “The ability to deliver consistent performance no matter where you are is the clearest demonstration of our product’s reliability.”
Because true performance isn’t born in the lab
The test reached an altitude of 8856 meters, exceeding the 8849-meter summit of Mount Everest. At this height, the ambient temperature dropped to -42.5°C, while air pressure was significantly lower than at ground level. The laptop operated in an environment where temperature, air density, and mechanical stress simultaneously deviated from normal usage conditions.
The experiment was designed to observe how a modern business notebook behaves in situations that cannot be fully reproduced in laboratory testing. Standard certification procedures are performed in controlled environments, while real-world use often involves multiple stress factors at the same time. During the flight, rapid temperature change, low air pressure, and physical impact were combined to simulate these unexpected conditions.
For the test, the laptop was mounted in a specially designed 3D-printed rig and lifted by a high-altitude balloon into the upper layers of the atmosphere. After reaching maximum altitude, the device descended in a controlled manner while exposed to continuously changing environmental conditions. The structure landed at approximately seven meters per second on wet ground, and the laptop still remained fully functional.
The ExpertBook Ultra was developed with portability, durability, and predictable performance as core requirements. The ultralight yet rigid magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, reinforced structural design, and long battery life are engineered for professional environments where reliability is critical. Durability testing is not a separate stage in the development of the ExpertBook series, but part of the design process itself. The Everest-altitude experiment demonstrates this approach in a scenario where temperature, air pressure, and physical stress occur at the same time.
Powerful AI-ready performance
At its core, ExpertBook Ultra is powered by up to the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance to accelerate AI workloads, intensive multitasking, and demanding business applications. This advanced computing platform ensures smooth, responsive performance across modern enterprise and creative workflows.
Sustained power delivery is supported by the ASUS ExpertCool Pro thermal solution to enable efficient power delivery while supporting up to 50W TDP. The advanced cooling architecture ensures consistent performance even under heavy workloads, while maintaining a quiet, distraction-free working environment.
As the most advanced ExpertBook to date, ExpertBook Ultra is built to empower professionals who demand elegance without compromise — delivering mobility, intelligence, and reliability for modern, high-performance workflows.
“Durability is embedded into our notebooks from the very beginning of the design process and is not just an afterthought. While most laptops are designed primarily for office or home use, the ExpertBook Ultra is built to work across any demanding environment,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS. “The ability to deliver consistent performance no matter where you are is the clearest demonstration of our product’s reliability.”
Because true performance isn’t born in the lab
The test reached an altitude of 8856 meters, exceeding the 8849-meter summit of Mount Everest. At this height, the ambient temperature dropped to -42.5°C, while air pressure was significantly lower than at ground level. The laptop operated in an environment where temperature, air density, and mechanical stress simultaneously deviated from normal usage conditions.
The experiment was designed to observe how a modern business notebook behaves in situations that cannot be fully reproduced in laboratory testing. Standard certification procedures are performed in controlled environments, while real-world use often involves multiple stress factors at the same time. During the flight, rapid temperature change, low air pressure, and physical impact were combined to simulate these unexpected conditions.
For the test, the laptop was mounted in a specially designed 3D-printed rig and lifted by a high-altitude balloon into the upper layers of the atmosphere. After reaching maximum altitude, the device descended in a controlled manner while exposed to continuously changing environmental conditions. The structure landed at approximately seven meters per second on wet ground, and the laptop still remained fully functional.
The ExpertBook Ultra was developed with portability, durability, and predictable performance as core requirements. The ultralight yet rigid magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, reinforced structural design, and long battery life are engineered for professional environments where reliability is critical. Durability testing is not a separate stage in the development of the ExpertBook series, but part of the design process itself. The Everest-altitude experiment demonstrates this approach in a scenario where temperature, air pressure, and physical stress occur at the same time.
Powerful AI-ready performance
At its core, ExpertBook Ultra is powered by up to the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance to accelerate AI workloads, intensive multitasking, and demanding business applications. This advanced computing platform ensures smooth, responsive performance across modern enterprise and creative workflows.
Sustained power delivery is supported by the ASUS ExpertCool Pro thermal solution to enable efficient power delivery while supporting up to 50W TDP. The advanced cooling architecture ensures consistent performance even under heavy workloads, while maintaining a quiet, distraction-free working environment.
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