MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Trusco Nakayama and Fujitsu accelerate personnel transfer decision-making process with data and AI

Tokyo and Kawasaki, Japan, May 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Trusco Nakayama Corporation and Fujitsu Limited today announced the acceleration of Trusco Nakayama's personnel transfer decision-making process. This was achieved by leveraging "Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS", [1] an all-in-one operation platform from Fujitsu's Uvance business model that integrates data utilization with business execution. This initiative involved the rapid development of an application in approximately four months, utilizing AI and mathematical optimization models to propose personnel transfer plans that reflect Trusco Nakayama's diverse HR systems and HR decision-makers' criteria. Trusco Nakayama's HR team has been using the tool to support their decision-making since the personnel transfers carried out in April 2026.

Overview of the Initiative

Given the nature of HR operations, where the experience, tacit knowledge, and situational judgment of personnel are crucial, Fujitsu's Forward Deployed Engineers (FDE) worked closely with Trusco Nakayama's HR section to understand and streamline the personnel transfer process. Subsequently, both companies collaborated to accelerate the personnel transfer decision-making process using data and AI, rapidly developing an application that proposes transfer plans considering complex factors to HR personnel. This application features three key characteristics that support HR personnel in reviewing and making decisions on personnel transfer, thereby contributing to the efficiency of Trusco Nakayama's personnel transfer decision-making:

1. Centralized management of information from dispersed systems

This application consolidates HR data from various dispersed systems and Excel files within Trusco Nakayama onto Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, enabling centralized management. This allows for comprehensive utilization of information necessary for personnel transfer planning, facilitating multi-faceted considerations.

2. Creation of personnel transfer plans using mathematical optimization models

In some cases, Trusco Nakayama considers transfers for approximately 100 employees in a single personnel reshuffle, resulting in an extremely large number of possible combinations (10^158). The application uses a mathematical optimization model, uniquely developed by Fujitsu for this initiative, to derive optimal personnel transfers that satisfy various conditions, such as years of service, as input criteria from this vast number of combinations. This has reduced the time required to create personnel transfer plans by approximately 98%.

3. AI-powered interactive decision support

An AI chat function for HR personnel has been developed, incorporating Trusco Nakayama's HR information and the daily decision-making perspectives that HR personnel have traditionally emphasized in personnel transfers. HR personnel can interact with the AI to confirm whether the personnel transfer plans generated by the mathematical optimization model have considered all relevant aspects. This allows HR personnel to make final decisions on personnel transfers, taking into account insights gained through dialogue with the AI, such as employee career aspirations and the impact of placements, which might not be fully captured by quantitative data alone.

Future Plans

Trusco Nakayama will promote strategic personnel transfers based on the initial plans rapidly generated by considering various factors. The company will continue to build a human resource strategy mechanism that fosters the growth of individual employees and the sustainable development of its business, incorporating its unique systems and initiatives.

Fujitsu will further strengthen its co-creation approach with FDEs, rapidly advancing projects by deeply engaging with clients' at operational sites. Furthermore, Fujitsu will support data-driven transformations for various management and operational challenges, extending beyond the HR domain, through technology.

Additionally, under its Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges, Fujitsu will realize advanced decision-making in both financial and non-financial aspects through data and AI, driving corporate value enhancement and sustainable growth.

[1] Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS:

A platform composed of the AI platform "Fujitsu Kozuchi," "Fujitsu Track and Trust"-which enables cross-enterprise and cross-industry data collaboration and traceability through technologies including blockchain, and data platforms such as "Palantir Foundry" and "Microsoft Azure." © Palantir Technologies Inc.

About TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION

Trusco Nakayama is a specialized wholesaler of indirect materials (PRO TOOL), including work tools, measuring tools and cutting tools used at manufacturing sites. The company publishes approximately 150,000 copies of its comprehensive PRO TOOL catalog, the "TRUSCO Orange Book," annually. It also lists approximately 4.55 million items on its PRO TOOL search site, "TRUSCO Orange Book". Through these activities, Trusco Nakayama works to improve the convenience of materials procurement at manufacturing sites. Official site

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT