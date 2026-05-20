2-Day Book Exhibition Opens In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A two-day book exhibition aimed at promoting a reading culture opened in southern Ghazni province on Tuesday, showcasing thousands of books across different categories.

The exhibition, organised by the Information and Culture Department in cooperation with several bookstores and cultural organisations, features thousands of scientific, literary, historical, religious and cultural books.

Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, director of information and culture in Ghazni, told Pajhwok the initiative seeks to strengthen the culture of reading in society through such programmes.

He said:“Books are the foundation of intellectual awareness and progress in a society. Our goal is to encourage the younger generation to read and strengthen their connection with books.”

Nisar added that although many young people were currently occupied with mobile phones and social media, interest in reading still exists and such exhibitions can further encourage it.

He said the number of reading enthusiasts had increased compared to previous years, adding that around 25,000 people had visited the public library managed by the directorate this year, while in the past the figure had not reached 10,000.

Tribal elder Haji Mohammad Amin Ansari also said books remain an important tool for social reform and development and that young people should be encouraged to read.

“Nations that maintain a strong relationship with books and reading continue to progress. Our youth should not waste their time on unproductive activities but instead turn to reading,” he explained.

One exhibition visitor, Ahmad Fahim, said such book exhibitions are held infrequently in Ghazni and should continue on a regular basis.

He added:“When people can see books up close and learn about new publications, their interest in reading increases. These kinds of programmes are especially effective for young people.”

Another participant, Syed Rahim, said economic challenges had reduced book purchases, but people still remained interested in reading.

hz/kk