Moic Stresses Standardisation Of Tourism Company Services

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) on Tuesday stressed the standardisation of tourism services in the country at the conclusion of a three-day capacity-building seminar for employees and representatives of tourism, pilgrimage, medical travel and Hajj and Umrah companies.

The seminar was organised by the Tourism and Hospitality Institute under the Tourism, Financial and Administrative Deputy Ministry of MoIC.

Officials said the seminar aimed to improve the professional capacity of employees, introduce service standardisation principles, enhance the quality of customer services, strengthen managerial, communication and operational skills and familiarise participants with laws, regulations and professional ethics.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Financial and Administrative Affairs Mawlawi Qudratullah Jamal said tourism was an important part of the country's economy.

He said plans were under way in the tourism sector that would contribute to the development of the tourism industry.

Jamal added Afghanistan was an Islamic and hospitable country with numerous historical and recreational sites and therefore foreign tourists should be treated well and introduced to the true image of Afghanistan.

He also urged tourism companies to standardise their services.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Culture and Arts Mawlawi Atiqullah Azizi said Afghanistan possessed thousands of historical and recreational sites as well as unique natural attractions.

According to him, tourism not only generated economic benefits but also helped promote awareness of history and culture, and introducing these values was a shared responsibility.

Azizi urged officials of tourism companies and participants to treat tourists with good manners so they would form a positive impression of Afghanistan and visit the country again.

Officials of tourism, medical travel, pilgrimage and Hajj and Umrah companies thanked MoIC for its cooperation and said more facilities had been provided in these sectors since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

They also called for the continuation of such capacity-building seminars at zonal and provincial levels.

Certificates were awarded to the officials and representatives of the participating companies at the end of the programme.

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