New Township For Returnees Approved In Kabul's Khak-I-Jabar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MoUDH) says that the detailed plan for a new residential township for refugees in Khak-I-Jabbar district of Kabul province has been approved and signed upon completion.

In a statement, the ministry said efforts to provide comprehensive services and support the permanent settlement of returnees have been accelerated and expanded.

It said the detailed plan for the new residential township was approved and signed by Mullah Najibullah Hayat Haqqani, Minister of Urban Development and Housing, to facilitate the permanent settlement and dignified living conditions of returning refugees in Khak-e-Jabbar district.

Haqqani said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) remains committed to providing returnees with shelter, basic services and suitable living conditions so they can continue their lives in a safe and standardised environment.

According to the ministry, the township will include a total of 4,652 residential plots, which will be distributed to eligible returning refugee families through an organised and transparent process.

It added that, alongside housing, the township's detailed plan gives special attention to essential aspects of daily life, including a standard road network, mosques, schools, health centres, commercial markets, green areas, clean water supply systems, electricity, public facilities and other core infrastructure, aiming to provide residents with an organised and high-quality urban environment.

hz/sa