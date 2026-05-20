Qatar's Decision To Regulate Online Commerce Seen As A 'Major Shift'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hailing the Minister of Commerce and Industry's decision to regulate online commerce as a“major shift”, Sharq Law Firm has said it introduces a“structured approach” to address a gap that has become increasingly apparent with the growth of the online business activity.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry's Decision No 25 of 2026 establish the conditions and limitations governing the conduct of commercial activities through websites where such activities do not require a physical presence.

This comes against the backdrop of the market estimates, which indicate that social commerce in Qatar is projected to generate about $1.2bn in revenue in 2026, reflecting both the scale of participation and the level of consumer engagement in digital transactions.

The ministerial decision“introduces a structured approach to the regulation of digital commerce, addressing a gap that has become increasingly apparent with the growth of online business activity. By extending licensing requirements and introducing defined compliance obligations, it brings digital transactions within the scope of formal regulation,” Sharq Law Firm said in a note.

Stressing that further development would be required to ensure consistent application; it said clarification through executive guidance, proportionate licensing models, and clearer thresholds for commercial activity would contribute to greater certainty.

“The framework's effectiveness will depend less on its scope than on its application. Its ability to adapt to evolving business models while maintaining clarity and enforceability will determine its role in shaping the future of digital commerce in Qatar,” it said.

Highlighting that over the past decade, Qatar's commercial landscape has undergone 'a quiet but decisive transformation'; it said this shift is not confined to conventional ecommerce websites. It is most visible in the everyday use of social media platforms, particularly Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok, as primary tools for marketing, selling, and delivering goods and services, according to the law firm. Finding that commercial regulation in Qatar has historically been built around the concept of a physical place of business, with licensing, registration, and oversight mechanisms tied to that premise; the note said digital-only activity does not fit neatly within that model.

“As a result, a significant portion of online commercial activity has developed in a space that is only partially regulated, raising questions relating to consumer protection, market fairness, and enforceability,” it said, adding the Minister of Commerce and Industry's decision must be understood against this backdrop.

“Rather than introducing an entirely new regulatory system, it addresses a specific gap: the absence of a clear framework governing commercial activity conducted exclusively through electronic websites...In doing so, it reflects a shift in regulatory focus, from where business is conducted to how it is conducted, while leaving open questions as to how this framework will operate in practice,” it said.

Pointing out that a“significant” portion of economic activity now occurs without any physical interface between the business and the consumer; Sharq Law Firm said by recognising and regulating activity conducted through electronic websites, the decision acknowledges this shift.