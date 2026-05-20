(MENAFN- NewsVoir) BHIVE, India's campus coworking company, strengthens its footprint in Whitefield with the launch of its second campus at Concorde Econex. Located at a 2-min drive from the Seetharam Palya Metro Station, the Grade A campus spans approximately 1.4 lakh sq. ft. across a G+6 structure and is designed to accommodate over 3,000+ seats making it a massive new hub for startups, large enterprises, GCCs and growing teams. With this launch, BHIVE continues to expand its footprint through large-format campuses that integrate workspace with lifestyle and community.

BHIVE Expands Whitefield Footprint with 3000+ Seat at Concorde Econex Campus

Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, said, "Concorde Econex is going to be one of our best campuses. It is a high-quality building in one of the most accessible locations in the city. The centre is walking distance from Seetharampalya Metro and right on the ORR–Whitefield corridor. Additionally, the construction quality and design intent, including balcony gardens on every floor, are exceptional. We are positioning it as a BHIVE Platinum campus, deploying an investment of more than ₹30 crores to ensure it meets the highest standards. At BHIVE, we are committed to building campuses where quality of access, quality of construction, and quality of amenities all come together. Members shouldn't have to choose between a great location and a great workspace, they should get both. Concorde Econex delivers exactly that, and I expect it to set a new benchmark in our network."

The collaboration also reflects a shared vision between BHIVE and Concorde to create future-ready, experience-led commercial spaces that go beyond traditional office environments.

Commenting on the agreement, Grishma R, Director at Concorde said, "We are delighted to partner with BHIVE Workspace for Concorde Econex, a collaboration that aligns with our vision of creating future-ready commercial developments. BHIVE's strong focus on community-led, experience-driven workspaces perfectly complements the design intent of this campus. Valued at around Rs. 16 crore annually, this partnership highlights the growing demand for high-quality, flexible office spaces in Whitefield."

The campus reflects BHIVE's evolving approach to workplace design, moving beyond functional offices to ecosystems that support productivity, flexibility, and everyday experience. The offering spans a wide range of workspace formats, including day passes, private cabins, deluxe cabins, and fully managed enterprise solutions, enabling teams to grow and move without ever leaving the building. The design also includes different types of lounges, including arrival lounges, business lounges, and premium lounges, perfect for anything from a casual chat to an important meeting.

What truly sets this space apart is the focus on fresh air and movement. Green decks are placed on different floors, acting as outdoor balconies where people can take a break and get some natural light. Inside, the office is filled with practical features like quiet phone booths, standing pods, and comfortable breakout zones. To keep things convenient, the centre is equipped with multiple pantry areas.

The top of the building is dedicated to life outside of work. It features a pickleball court with shower facilities and a Terrace Café with both indoor and outdoor seating. Unlike a standard office cafeteria, this café is open to the public, turning the campus into a social landmark for the neighborhood. At the ground level, a new BHIVE café is also planned to create a welcoming entrance for everyone.

Every part of the campus is built with high-quality, sustainable materials to ensure it looks modern and lasts long. This campus isn't just another office opening; it shows BHIVE's evolution toward experience-led workspaces that integrate productivity with lifestyle.

With this launch, BHIVE cements its position as the preferred partner for companies in Whitefield looking for a workplace people genuinely want to be a part of.

About BHIVE Workspace

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, BHIVE Workspace is India's largest campus coworking company and one of the fastest-growing providers of managed office spaces in the country. BHIVE operates 30+ centres with 10 campuses across Bengaluru and Mumbai, covering 2 million sq. ft. of premium workspace and serving a community of over 1,000 client companies, from early-stage startups to large enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

BHIVE's campus-led model is what sets it apart from conventional coworking. Each campus integrates design-driven workspaces with sports infrastructure, wellness facilities, community programming, and Indian hospitality, built around the company's core philosophy of Work-Life Harmony. Amenities across campuses include cafés, recreation and sports zones, and 24x7 tech-enabled access, including on holidays.

Built around the philosophy of“Elevate Your Lifestyle at Work,” BHIVE promotes work–life harmony by combining productivity with well-being. Its design-driven spaces feature modern amenities such as cafés, recreation and sports zones, and 24x7 tech-enabled access, including holidays. BHIVE's Work From Anywhere feature allows members to access any BHIVE centre on a single membership, offering unmatched flexibility and mobility for modern, distributed teams. As a fitness-driven and active lifestyle coworking brand, BHIVE is proud to have fitness icon Milind Soman as its Brand Ambassador. Together, they continue to integrate movement, sports, and wellness into the everyday work experience, enabling members to perform at their best both professionally and personally.

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