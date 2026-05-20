Will Live Up To North Bengal Voters' Long-Held Trust In BJP, Says CM Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday stated that the newly established state government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is committed to fully honouring the trust that voters in North Bengal have placed in the BJP since 2019.

CM Adhikari arrived at Siliguri in Darjeeling district on Wednesday to chair an administrative meeting involving the eight districts in North Bengal. There, while speaking to the media persons before the meeting, he acknowledged that the faith of the voters in North Bengal, which, he said, started in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and has continued till the recently concluded Assembly polls, "is simply unforgettable".

“Be it in the Lok Sabha elections or in the Assembly elections, the voters of North Bengal have been entrusting faith in the BJP since 2019. So, it is now our turn to repay our debts to the North Bengal voters, who had been long deprived in many areas in the previous regime. The promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the pre-election campaigns will be fulfilled at any cost,” the Chief Minister said.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP candidates got elected from 40 out of 54 Assembly constituencies in eight districts in North Bengal, while Trinamool Congress candidates managed to get elected from just 14 seats.

In four out of eight districts in the region, namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, Trinamool Congress could not open its accounts.

Speaking on occasion, the Chief Minister also announced that henceforth the North Bengal Development Minister, Nisith Pramanik, will be listening to public grievances on a weekly basis at“Uttar Kanya”, popularly termed as the state secretariat for North Bengal.

He also said the state government led by him will maintain zero tolerance on the issue of law and order problems throughout the state, including North Bengal.

“Extortion, hooliganism or deterioration of law and order will not be tolerated in the state in any way. Those who are still thinking that they would get away like before are wrong. The law will take its own course henceforth,” the Chief Minister said.

For the betterment of North Bengal, the Chief Minister said, the focus of the state government will be the development of the tea and tourism sector as well as the quick completion of the pending state and Central projects in the region.