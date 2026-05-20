Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Pay Tribute To Prakasam Pantulu On Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, who served as the premier of the Madras Presidency and the first Chief Minister of Andhra State, on his death anniversary.

The Governor said Prakasam Pantulu was a fearless freedom fighter, visionary leader, and a symbol of courage and integrity. Popularly known as“Andhra Kesari,” he dedicated his life to the service of the nation and the welfare of the people.

His sacrifices, patriotism, and commitment towards democratic values continue to inspire future generations, Governor Abdul Nazeer said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to Prakasam Pantulu.“Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Garu was a symbol of the courage, adventures, and self-respect of the Telugu people. He was a great soul who lived solely for the people with unwavering patriotism, honesty, and dedication. On the occasion of Prakasam Pantulu Garu's death anniversary, let us remember the services of that noble leader,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes by garlanding the portrait of Prakasam Pantulu at the party's central office at Tadepalli.

“A symbol of courage, an alter ego of integrity, and an immortal emblem of public service, the great leader Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Garu. He was a valiant hero who stood unflinchingly against the oppression of British rulers, offering his chest to their bullets without fear. The path he treaded for the rights of the people and the upliftment of society remains an eternal source of inspiration for today's generations. On the occasion of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Garu's birth anniversary today, we remember his services and pay our homage,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also paid tributes to Praksam Pantulu.“On the occasion of the death anniversary of the prominent freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Shri Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, I offer my profound respects to the memory of that great soul. Shri Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu was a person who dedicated his life to the nation. He stands as a symbol of courage and valor, public service, and patriotism. His services from the freedom struggle to the formation of the state are unforgettable. Let us all rededicate ourselves to realizing the ideals of Shri Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu,” Lokesh posted on 'X'.