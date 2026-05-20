J&K Police Destroys Illegal Poppy Cultivation In Baramulla As Part Of 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan'

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district said on Wednesday that it has destroyed illegal poppy cultivation under the 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan'.

A police officer said continuing its sustained efforts against drug abuse and illegal narcotic cultivation under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', Baramulla Police achieved another success after receiving reliable information regarding illicit cultivation of poppy plants at village Pariswani, Kunzer.

During preliminary enquiry, it came to light that the land belongs to Ab Ahad Reshi son of Abdul Rahim Reshi resident of Pariswani, Kunzer, where the illegal cultivation was being carried out.

Acting promptly on the information, the Police Station concerned registered FIR No. 62/2026 under Section 8/18 of the NDPS Act and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, the illicit poppy plants were destroyed on the spot in the presence of the Magistrate and officials from the Excise, Revenue and Agriculture Departments, strictly following the prescribed legal procedure.

Samples of the seized plants were collected, sealed and taken into possession for further legal proceedings. Baramulla Police remains committed towards eliminating the menace of drugs and appeals to the general public to cooperate with police in curbing drug trafficking and illegal cultivation in the district.

During the ongoing 100-day long 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan', police have been carrying out aggressive anti-drug operations throughout the Union Territory.

The anti-drug campaign is to save the future generations of people from drug addiction and the campaign has been described as the war against narco-terrorism by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

While launching the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan' on April 6, LG Manoj Sinha said some of the latest punitive actions against drug smugglers, peddlers and those involved in drug trade, are cancellation of passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence and attachment of property created by funds generated through drug trade.

The LG has been visiting every district of the Union Territory to lead anti-drug marches to ensure that the administration and society act together to rid the youth of drug addiction.