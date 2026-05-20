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DENTSU LAUNCHES NEW CONSUMER VISION STUDY: ‘MOTHERS OF REINVENTION’
(MENAFN- dentsu) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – May 19, 2026: Dentsu has launched its latest Consumer Vision report, Mothers of Reinvention, a new global thought leadership study exploring the shifts set to reshape technology, culture, consumers and brands over the next five to ten years. This report is the third edition of Consumer Vision, following in the footsteps of The Age of Inclusive Intelligence (published in 2021) and The Era of the Insight-to-Foresight Pivot (published in 2024).
Dentsu analyzed data from a survey of 30,000 consumers in 25 countries to understand expected shifts in consumer attitudes, values, and behaviors. In addition, dentsu’s research team spoke with 20 experts and futurists in the fields of cultural sociology, AI law, and consumer psychology to understand what they see as the most likely disruptions and innovations in their fields.
The findings reveal consumers in Saudi Arabia are among the most optimistic and future-ready globally when it comes to AI, reinvention, and the evolving role of brands. Across every major indicator tracked in the study, KSA consumers scored above global averages, reflecting the Kingdom’s young, digitally connected population and growing appetite for technology-enabled self-development and experimentation.
For example:
•85% are interested in using AI to simulate life changes before committing to them, compared to 73% globally
•96% of KSA consumers, versus 87% globally, say brands that help them grow will be most memorable
•94% say the most significant purchases are those that unlock their potential, compared to 81% globally
•91% expect brands to develop products and services tailored to their AI agents, versus 77% globally
Designed as a strategic compass for marketers, Mothers of Reinvention examines how people’s growing exposure to AI, changing expectations around originality and trust, and evolving ideas of progress and identity are beginning to redefine what consumers want from brands, identifying four major forces that brands need to prepare for now:
FORCE 01: THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY: SYMBIOTIC SYSTEMS
AI is moving from tool to partner, with consumers increasingly relying on agents that act on their behalf. This creates a new dynamic where brands must engage not only with people, but with the agents that represent them across media spaces.
FORCE 02: THE FUTURE OF CULTURE: INGENUITY AWAKENED
As AI accelerates content creation, originality becomes more valuable. Consumers are placing greater importance on human creativity and expect brands to actively support and reward it.
FORCE 03: THE FUTURE OF CONSUMERS: INFINITE REINVENTION
Consumers are shifting from need-based purchasing to purchasing based on who they want to become. Enabled by AI and new tools, they are constantly testing new identities, behaviors and lifestyles, while also seeking human connection through entertainment and big cultural moments.
FORCE 04: THE FUTURE OF BRANDS: WAYFINDER BRANDS
In this context, the role of brands is evolving. The most effective brands will not simply respond to demand, but will act as guides, helping consumers navigate change and unlock new possibilities.
Taken together, the findings point to a more demanding landscape for brands. As functional interactions become increasingly automated, distinctiveness will be driven less by convenience and more by meaning, with 78% of consumers already showing lower tolerance for generic messaging.
Alex Jena, Chief Strategy Officer, dentsu MENAT, said: “There is still healthy skepticism around AI, particularly when it comes to trust, originality and human judgement. But what this research shows is that consumers are already starting to integrate AI into everyday decision-making and creativity. They are using it for instant evaluation and second opinions, visualising ‘what if’ scenarios before making choices, and unlocking ideas and creative outputs that once required specialist skills.”
Ahmad Haider, Managing Director, dentsu KSA, added: “Expectations around how seamless, personalised and connected experiences should feel are rising quickly, particularly in highly connected markets like Saudi where adoption of new technology is accelerating rapidly. Understanding how consumer behaviours, expectations and decision-making are evolving helps us to shape more effective strategies and optimize the right plans across media, creative and customer experience for the Saudi consumers already reshaping categories across the Kingdom.”
Dentsu analyzed data from a survey of 30,000 consumers in 25 countries to understand expected shifts in consumer attitudes, values, and behaviors. In addition, dentsu’s research team spoke with 20 experts and futurists in the fields of cultural sociology, AI law, and consumer psychology to understand what they see as the most likely disruptions and innovations in their fields.
The findings reveal consumers in Saudi Arabia are among the most optimistic and future-ready globally when it comes to AI, reinvention, and the evolving role of brands. Across every major indicator tracked in the study, KSA consumers scored above global averages, reflecting the Kingdom’s young, digitally connected population and growing appetite for technology-enabled self-development and experimentation.
For example:
•85% are interested in using AI to simulate life changes before committing to them, compared to 73% globally
•96% of KSA consumers, versus 87% globally, say brands that help them grow will be most memorable
•94% say the most significant purchases are those that unlock their potential, compared to 81% globally
•91% expect brands to develop products and services tailored to their AI agents, versus 77% globally
Designed as a strategic compass for marketers, Mothers of Reinvention examines how people’s growing exposure to AI, changing expectations around originality and trust, and evolving ideas of progress and identity are beginning to redefine what consumers want from brands, identifying four major forces that brands need to prepare for now:
FORCE 01: THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY: SYMBIOTIC SYSTEMS
AI is moving from tool to partner, with consumers increasingly relying on agents that act on their behalf. This creates a new dynamic where brands must engage not only with people, but with the agents that represent them across media spaces.
FORCE 02: THE FUTURE OF CULTURE: INGENUITY AWAKENED
As AI accelerates content creation, originality becomes more valuable. Consumers are placing greater importance on human creativity and expect brands to actively support and reward it.
FORCE 03: THE FUTURE OF CONSUMERS: INFINITE REINVENTION
Consumers are shifting from need-based purchasing to purchasing based on who they want to become. Enabled by AI and new tools, they are constantly testing new identities, behaviors and lifestyles, while also seeking human connection through entertainment and big cultural moments.
FORCE 04: THE FUTURE OF BRANDS: WAYFINDER BRANDS
In this context, the role of brands is evolving. The most effective brands will not simply respond to demand, but will act as guides, helping consumers navigate change and unlock new possibilities.
Taken together, the findings point to a more demanding landscape for brands. As functional interactions become increasingly automated, distinctiveness will be driven less by convenience and more by meaning, with 78% of consumers already showing lower tolerance for generic messaging.
Alex Jena, Chief Strategy Officer, dentsu MENAT, said: “There is still healthy skepticism around AI, particularly when it comes to trust, originality and human judgement. But what this research shows is that consumers are already starting to integrate AI into everyday decision-making and creativity. They are using it for instant evaluation and second opinions, visualising ‘what if’ scenarios before making choices, and unlocking ideas and creative outputs that once required specialist skills.”
Ahmad Haider, Managing Director, dentsu KSA, added: “Expectations around how seamless, personalised and connected experiences should feel are rising quickly, particularly in highly connected markets like Saudi where adoption of new technology is accelerating rapidly. Understanding how consumer behaviours, expectations and decision-making are evolving helps us to shape more effective strategies and optimize the right plans across media, creative and customer experience for the Saudi consumers already reshaping categories across the Kingdom.”
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