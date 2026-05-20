Bengal Govt Launches Major Security Revamp At 5 Kolkata Hospitals, Night Patrols In Place

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party-led West Bengal government has initiated a major overhaul of security and infrastructure at five prominent government hospitals in Kolkata, with authorities announcing stricter surveillance and tighter access control measures across the facilities.

The Kolkata Police issued formal directives to the authorities of SSKM Hospital, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, National Medical College and Hospital, and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to implement the strict protocols immediately.

"Strict police surveillance will continue to prevent incidents of damage to government property due to minor disturbances," a senior government official stated on Wednesday. The official added that individuals causing damage to hospital property will face heavy fines and imprisonment under various legal provisions.

Officials said the security network at the major hospitals would be strengthened significantly. Each hospital will now be equipped with wireless communication systems to ensure swift coordination during emergencies.

Superintendents and principals of the medical colleges and hospitals will remain in direct contact with local police stations, divisional control rooms, and Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata Police.

The government has also directed hospitals to enhance fire safety preparedness. Fire extinguishers and hydrants will remain ready for immediate use, while hospital authorities have been asked to maintain close coordination with the fire department. Joint night patrols involving police personnel and private security staff will also be introduced on hospital campuses.

According to officials, the number of security guards at all five hospitals is being increased. Strict checks will now be enforced at hospital entry points, with visitors and attendants subject to screening before entering the premises.

Authorities said unrestricted movement inside hospitals would no longer be allowed. Relatives of patients will be permitted only during designated visiting hours, while the entry of outside vehicles into hospital campuses will also be restricted.

A comprehensive database of private security guards, ambulance operators, and other hospital-linked personnel is expected to be prepared within the next month.

The administration has also moved to curb illegal parking inside hospital compounds. Except for vehicles belonging to patients' families, doctors, and healthcare workers, no other vehicles will be allowed within the premises. Officials added that areas outside the main hospital gates would be made hawker-free, while helpline numbers for doctors, nurses, and patients would be prominently displayed across the campuses.