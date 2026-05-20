India-Norway Green Alliance Offers Pragmatic Climate Roadmap: Former Norwegian Minister Erik Solheim

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The growing green strategic partnership between India and Norway offers a practical and scalable model for global climate cooperation, former Norwegian minister for climate and environment Erik Solheim said on Wednesday.

Solheim said in an opinion piece for India Narrative that the partnership pairs complementary strengths -- Norway's financial resources and technical expertise with India's scale.

In the current era of climate, geopolitical fragmentation, and lack of bilateral cooperation, the Norway–India partnership has a shared purpose with "focus on sectors that matter most for the next phase of globalisation."

He highlighted that Norway's sovereign wealth and industrial expertise can help India speed up its advancement to ambitious targets, including 500 gigawatts of non‐fossil capacity by 2030 and a rapid push into green hydrogen.

Norway's decades of experience managing energy resources responsibly, financial depth and the technical sophistication to support large-scale transitions can aid India's large-scale transition, the former minister noted.

"Norwegian companies are already deeply involved in offshore wind, hydropower, and maritime decarbonisation, fields that are directly relevant to India's future. This is not aid in the traditional sense; it is strategic alignment," it said.

Solheim pointed to green shipping as one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, in which Norway has become a pioneer.

India, with its long coastline and expanding trade networks, offers both a testing ground and a scale multiplier for innovations in green shipping, he said.

A green shipping corridor connecting Indian ports to global routes would not just reduce emissions but redefine the way sustainable trade operates.

Global climate cooperation gets entangled in debates of historical responsibility and financial obligation, but Norway and India are quietly advancing a more pragmatic model, which is less about negotiating burdens and more about aligning incentives, he noted.

-IANS

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