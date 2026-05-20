Ghaziabad: Massive Fire At Auto Workshop Near Metro Station 3 Cars Gutted

A massive fire broke out at the 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop near the New Bus Stand Rapid Metro station in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving three vehicles heavily damaged. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

According to the Fire Department, the fire broke out at 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop near the Rapid Metro station, the New Bus Stand, Hindon Dharam Kanta.

Sharing details regarding the scale of the damage and the rescue operations, Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said, "This morning, around 5 am, we received information that there was a fire at the 'New Auto Life Motors' workshop on Meerut Road. Immediately, two of our vehicles reached the spot. The fire was completely extinguished in about half an hour. Three vehicles were damaged in the incident. There was no loss of life."

Further details awaited.

Fire in Ghaziabad residential building

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Monday evening, a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area on Monday evening, following which around 12 trapped residents were safely rescued, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, the incident was reported at around 7:30 pm at Disha Apartment under the jurisdiction of Shalimar Garden Police Station.

A fire official said the blaze erupted in a flat on the fourth floor of the residential building, with the risk of it spreading to the third floor. "This evening, at approximately 7:29 PM, the Sahibabad Fire Station received a report of a fire in a fourth-floor flat at Disha Apartment within the jurisdiction of the Shalimar Police Station. There was a risk of the fire spreading to the third floor as well," the official said.

The fire department launched a rescue operation and shifted all residents to the rooftop for safety.

"All residents were safely moved to the rooftop, and fire extinguishing operations were initiated using four fire tenders. The fire was fully contained within about an hour. There were no casualties, and everyone is safe on the terrace," the official added.

Officials said information was received that around 12 people were trapped inside the flat, but all were rescued safely. (ANI)

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