Viral Video “₹10,600 Just To Cut A Cake?” Luxury Restaurant Bill Stuns Internet (WATCH)

A food influencer based in Los Angeles has started a major debate online after revealing that she was nearly charged Rs 10,600 ($110) as a“cake cutting fee" at an upscale restaurant. The influencer dined at Poza, a rooftop restaurant within the exclusive L'Ermitage Beverly Hills hotel, which sparked the issue. She reportedly brought her own cake to commemorate a particular event and asked the restaurant employees to cut it up and distribute it to the party.

According to reports, the final price was $110 and included a $10 service fee per individual. The account Wall Street Apes uploaded an image of the ticket, which quickly went viral online. A screenshot of the receipt soon spread widely online after being shared by the account Wall Street Apes, which wrote,“A hotel restaurant in Beverly Hills charges $110 to cut a cake, Yes, this is real, I researched and found the location is Poza, it's a rooftop restaurant L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. Here's the recipe for proof. The $110 really is just to cut the cake. A friend brought the cake for her and they just asked the restaurant to cut it. Prices in Los Angeles are out of control but this is just being ridiculous."

Take A Look At Viral Post

A hotel restaurant in Beverly Hills charges $110 to cut a cakeYes, this is realI researched and found the location is Poza, it's a rooftop restaurant L'Ermitage Beverly HillsHere's the recipe for proof. The $110 really is just to cut the cake. A friend brought the cake for... twitter/DRhlO00vBT

- Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 18, 2026

How Did Netizens React?

Social media users reacted strongly to the viral post, many of them astonished by the extra cost. "$110 just to cut a cake is honestly wild I understand upscale restaurants have service fees and policies, but at some point it starts feeling completely disconnected from reality," a user said.

"Luxury hotels frequently charge "cake cutting" fees as part of service and outside-food policies," said another, "but $110 is definitely the kind of number that makes people do a double take."

However, several users defended the restaurant and argued that such policies are common in fine dining establishments.“Imagine being entitled enough to think you can bring an outside cake into a establishment, have the staff cut and serve it for you, and then be shocked there's a fee for it," one person wrote.

Another user added,“I suspect that“cake cutting" also included plates, forks, and handing them out to guests, as well as storing the cake until it was time to serve. Yes, all that costs money. What else can you expect from a hotel restaurant in Beverly Hills??? Cry me a river..."