Fever, Pregnancy, 13 Hours Of Shooting: Madhuri Dixit's 'Dola Re' Story Is Unreal

While shooting the iconic 'Dola Re Dola' from Devdas, Madhuri Dixit pushed through pregnancy, fever and exhausting rehearsals, proving why her dedication to dance still remains legendary in Bollywood

The making of“Dola Re Dola” was far from glamorous behind the scenes. At the time, Madhuri Dixit was four months pregnant with her first child, yet she never allowed her condition to become an excuse on set. Despite dealing with dizziness and fever, she continued filming demanding dance portions without asking for any leniency.

One particular sequence became especially challenging - the graceful spin-and-drop movement that audiences still remember today. What looked effortless onscreen reportedly took nearly 13 hours to perfect. From morning till late night, Madhuri repeated the move over and over again, even as the constant spinning left her disoriented.

Her commitment stunned the crew because she continued shooting with the same intensity she was known for throughout her career.

What made the experience even more remarkable was Madhuri's refusal to alter the choreography created by legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. According to crew members, she treated Saroj Khan's instructions as final and never requested simplified movements, even during physically demanding portions.

The song itself required weeks of preparation. Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rehearsed extensively before facing the camera together. Every expression, foot movement and hand gesture had to match perfectly to fit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand cinematic vision.

Filming stretched over 17 days, while rehearsals reportedly continued for more than a month. The perfection audiences witnessed onscreen came from relentless practice and discipline from everyone involved.

The emotional weight behind“Dola Re Dola” was not limited to Madhuri alone. Saroj Khan herself was battling serious health issues during the filming process. Despite being unwell, she reportedly continued directing the choreography while lying on the floor because she lacked the strength to stand for long hours.

Yet her focus never shifted away from the performance. Years later, Bhansali recalled visiting Saroj Khan in the hospital after the release of Devdas. Even in a weak state, her first concern was whether audiences had celebrated the song in theatres the traditional Bollywood way - by throwing coins at the screen.

That passion explains why the Madhuri-Saroj partnership remains unmatched in Hindi cinema. From“Ek Do Teen” to“Dola Re Dola,” the duo created performances that continue to define Bollywood dance for generations.

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