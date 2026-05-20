Housing Crisis Resolution Impossible Without Lowering Cost Of Capital - Pakistani Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Resolving the housing crisis for low-income populations remains impossible without lowering the cost of capital and establishing a comprehensive financing system that incorporates sustainable financial instruments and housing affordability mechanisms, said Musadik Masood Malik, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Trend reports.

The minister made the remarks during a panel session titled "The Climate-Housing Nexus" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

He noted that when discussing housing construction, policymakers must account for the entire value and affordability chain; however, under the current system, this mechanism fails to function effectively for impoverished segments of the population. According to him, the primary bottleneck remains the cost of capital, which severely restricts opportunities for constructing affordable housing.

"When we speak about millions of people lacking adequate housing, we must evaluate the cost of capital from their perspective," he noted.

The minister also emphasized that even when funding is available, the lack of sustainable housing finance mechanisms for low-income groups persists, particularly in developing nations. He drew attention to the necessity of creating instruments analogous to mortgage and securitization models that would expand housing access.

Without such mechanisms, Malik concluded, the housing challenge cannot undergo systemic resolution.

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