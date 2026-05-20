Housing Demands Evaluation As Social Necessity, Not Just Infrastructure - Madinah Mayor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Evaluating housing as a social necessity and building a transparent, data-driven investment system with mandatory outcome monitoring stand as core requirements for effective urban development and improving public quality of life, said Fahad Albuliheshi, Mayor of the Madinah Region and CEO of the Madinah Region Development Authority, Trend reports.

The official made the remarks during a panel session titled "The Climate-Housing Nexus" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"We view housing as a social necessity, not simply as an infrastructure asset, and that is precisely why we build a transparent and data-driven investment system," he noted.

According to him, achieving tangible changes requires establishing a unified language of interaction among government entities, international investors, and data analysts.

"If we want to achieve a real impact, we must speak the same language as investors and those who analyze data," he added.

He emphasized that Medina successfully established a transparent and reliable governance framework by engaging experts and developing an appropriate legislative base. AAlbuliheshi also shared that investments in the city align with sustainable development goals and rely on a system of continuous monitoring and outcome evaluation.

According to the mayor, regular oversight not only boosts project efficiency but also tracks its economic impact. As examples, he cited the restoration of urban canals, alleys, and municipal infrastructure, noting that the monitoring framework enables timely adjustments to municipal policy and the city's broader development strategy.

--