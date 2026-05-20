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Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure 5 / 2026
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.
Attachments
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Managers transaction - Peter Schleidt 19.05.2026
Managers transaction - Lars Stensgaard Mørch 19.05.2026
Managers transaction - Erik Gadeberg 19.05.2026
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