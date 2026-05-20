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Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them


2026-05-20 03:31:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure 5 / 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Further details are included in the attachments.

Attachments

  • Managers transaction - Peter Schleidt 19.05.2026
  • Managers transaction - Lars Stensgaard Mørch 19.05.2026
  • Managers transaction - Erik Gadeberg 19.05.2026

MENAFN20052026004107003653ID1111142171



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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