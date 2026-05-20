Russians Attack Konotop Overnight, Leaving Residential Building, Museum Damaged, Eight Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Region stated this on Telegram.

"Fires broke out. Rescue teams had to work at five different locations. Rescuers from the regional center and canine search units of the State Emergency Service were also deployed," the statement said.

In a multi-story residential building, the strike destroyed floor structures from the 2nd to the 4th floor. Three people were rescued.

Due to the threat of repeated attacks, rescue operations were temporarily suspended.

All fires were eventually extinguished.

Attack on Dnipro kills two, injures six

At present, eight injured people are known to have been reported.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration stated on Telegram that part of Konotop's consumers were temporarily left without gas supply because of the hostilities.

"We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the аварії as quickly as possible," the administration emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, four people were killed and nine injured in Sumy Region over the past day as a result of Russian attacks.