ZPMC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ZPMC Showcases Port Equipment Models at Chinese Consulate Open House in Hamburg

20.05.2026 / 08:35 CET/CEST

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LEGO-built demonstrations highlighted port machinery and drew interest from local officials, customers and community visitors SHANGHAI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) recently participated in a public open house hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg, Germany. Held under the theme "Open Exchange, Shared Future," the event aimed to promote dialogue between Chinese companies and the local community while strengthening public understanding of Chinese enterprises operating in Germany. During the event, Chinese Consul General in Hamburg Lin Dong and Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher visited ZPMC's booth. They held discussions with company representatives on the outlook for Sino-German cooperation in port equipment, intelligent manufacturing, and green port development, while expressing confidence in future collaboration. The event also featured an interactive demonstration area, where ZPMC employees used building blocks to assemble and operate scaled-down models of the company's port equipment and working scenarios. The models vividly illustrated ZPMC's technical capabilities and engineering applications in port machinery. The display attracted strong interest from corporate clients and local visitors alike, sparking lively conversations throughout the venue.



View original content: 20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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