Trump Administration Plans To Raise US Refugee Ceiling To 17,500

AfghanEvac said the administration of Donald Trump plans to increase the US refugee admissions ceiling from 7,500 to 17,500 by mid-2026, but the expansion will not apply to Afghan refugees.

The advocacy organization said in a statement on X that the additional refugee slots are expected to be allocated mainly to white South Africans, while Afghan applicants remain excluded from key US refugee pathways.

AfghanEvac added that any increase in refugee admissions this year would still require consultations between the White House and the US Congress before implementation.

The statement comes as thousands of Afghans who previously worked with the United States remain stranded in third countries after Washington suspended several refugee and relocation programs following Trump's return to office.

More than 1,100 Afghan refugees are currently stranded in temporary facilities in Qatar while awaiting decisions on US relocation cases, according to advocacy groups and refugee support organizations.

Afghanistan continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis marked by widespread poverty, unemployment and mass displacement, with millions dependent on international aid after years of economic collapse and conflict.

Trump recently imposed new restrictions on Afghan travel and visa issuance, a move that triggered criticism from refugee advocates and several American lawmakers concerned about former Afghan allies of the United States.

Although the US State Department told Congress that the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program for Afghans remains legally active, no new visas have reportedly been issued to Afghan applicants since the beginning of 2026.