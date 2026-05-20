Satheesan Govt Scraps Silver Line Land Acquisition, Withdraws Cases Against Protesters

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 20 (IANS) In one of the most politically significant decisions taken within days of assuming office, the Cabinet led by Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan, on Wednesday formally moved to dismantle the controversial Silver Line semi high-speed rail project, announcing the cancellation of all land acquisition notifications issued for the project across Kerala.

Addressing the media after the second Cabinet meeting of his government, CM Satheesan declared that all proceedings related to land takeover for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Silver Line corridor had been denotified and cancelled, marking a dramatic reversal of one of the flagship projects of the previous Left government.

“We had opposed this project from the beginning. The land marked for acquisition has now been denotified,” the Chief Minister said.

In another major relief for thousands who had agitated against the project, CM Satheesan announced that all criminal cases registered against Silver Line protesters would be withdrawn and that the government would approach the judiciary to facilitate the process.

He also said the controversial yellow survey stones placed in properties during the previous government's survey proceedings would be removed.

Calling Silver Line an environmental disaster in the making, CM Satheesan said his government was committed to development projects that would not adversely affect people or the ecology.

The Cabinet also decided to recommend to the Kerala Public Service Commission that all rank lists scheduled to expire on August 31 be extended till November 30, a move expected to benefit thousands of job aspirants awaiting appointments.

CM Satheesan said the UDF election manifesto would now be circulated among all departments to prepare an implementation road map under the government's long-term 'Vision 2031' programme.

Alongside this, the government will shortly unveil a 100-day action plan focussing on promises that can be implemented immediately.

The Chief Minister also indicated that the ongoing National Highway construction works across Kerala would be reviewed by the government, while stating that all aspects related to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) would be examined.

Responding sharply to criticism over his public interactions and identity, CM Satheesan dismissed the controversy surrounding his use of his full name, including 'Menon'.

“What is wrong if I say my father's name? I even wanted to mention my mother's name too. Both my parents passed away before I became an MLA,” he said.

On criticism regarding his meetings with religious and community leaders, CM Satheesan asserted that he would maintain cordial relations with all sections of society, including critics, while making it clear that there would be no compromise on secular values.

He also rejected media speculation regarding delay in portfolio allocation, saying the Cabinet portfolios had been finalised on the very night the government took oath on Monday and were formally submitted to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after his return to the capital on Wednesday.