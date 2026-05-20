High-Speed Car Hits Woman, Crashes Into Shops In Gujarat, CCTV Video Surfaces

A shocking CCTV video from near Malekpur village in Gujarat shows a speeding car losing control, hitting a bike, crashing into roadside kiosk shops and badly injuring a woman standing nearby. A man narrowly escaped after jumping aside.

A frightening road accident in Gujarat's Lunawada has triggered strong reactions online after shocking CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media. The accident took place near Malekpur village at the Lunawada Road Circle in Mahisagar district.

According to visuals from the CCTV footage, a high-speed car suddenly lost control while moving on the road. Within seconds, the vehicle rammed into a motorcycle before crashing into small roadside kiosk-style shops that appeared to be empty at the time.

Location: Gujarat Why do people lose control so twitter/DGEn8ZGWiL

- DriveSmart️ (@DriveSmart_IN) May 20, 2026

The speeding car also hit a woman standing near the roadside. The impact threw the woman violently, while another man standing nearby narrowly escaped after quickly jumping to the side moments before the crash.

The video has now gone viral on social media platforms, with many users debating what may have caused the driver to lose control so suddenly.

The CCTV footage shows the road looking relatively clear before the accident happened. The car can be seen moving at a very high speed before suddenly swerving out of control.

After hitting the motorcycle, the vehicle smashed directly into the roadside structures. The force of the crash badly damaged the small shops. A woman standing near the kiosks was hit hard during the accident.

Lunawada, Mahisagar (Gujarat) - A terrifying road accident occurred near Malekpur village on the Lunawada Road Circle, where a high-speed car lost control, rammed into a motorcycle, smashed into roadside shops, and also hit a woman standing nearby. Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces twitter/DC3K9ypXM4

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 18, 2026

A man nearby reacted quickly and jumped away just in time, escaping serious injury by a narrow margin. The visuals left many social media users shocked, with several calling the crash extremely disturbing.

Many people online shared their opinions about why drivers lose control in such situations.

Some users blamed speeding and reckless driving. Others pointed towards mobile phone distraction, fatigue, lack of driving skills, poor vehicle condition and badly maintained roads.

Was the driver dragged out and given some treatment?

- Rahul Deva (@RahulDtrvlr) May 20, 2026

A user said the vehicle itself may have had problems, adding that many vehicles in India are not roadworthy.

Why do people lose control so easily?1 ) Distracted, either by phone or by co passangers2) could be due to mechanical reasons, like tyre burst 3) ill designed roads 4) could happen while saving a person who is crossing the road or while avoiding a rougue two wheeler 5) sleep

- Ganesh Pai k (@GaneshPaik28115) May 20, 2026

Another user listed common driver mistakes such as excessive speed, panic over-correction, sudden acceleration, distracted driving, fatigue and drowsiness.

One social media user claimed the driver had an empty road ahead but still crashed into the roadside area, while another said even 70 kmph can be dangerous on such roads.

Several users also mentioned mobile phone use while driving. Some suggested the driver may have dozed off during an early morning drive. Others questioned how driving licences are issued so easily despite poor driving standards.

Another user said long drives, heat, tiredness and distractions together create dangerous situations on Indian roads.

The accident has once again raised concerns about road safety and speeding on Indian roads. Many users said pedestrians standing near roads remain highly vulnerable when speeding vehicles suddenly lose control.

Some also highlighted the importance of staying alert near traffic zones, even while standing on the roadside.

As the CCTV clip continues to spread online, people are demanding stricter road safety enforcement, better driving discipline and stronger checks on speeding and distracted driving.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding the condition of the injured woman or the exact reason behind the crash.