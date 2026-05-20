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Magnitude 5.6 Quake Rocks Eastern Türkiye
(MENAFN) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Türkiye's eastern province of Malatya on Wednesday morning, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) confirmed.
AFAD stated the tremor struck at 9:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), originating at a shallow depth of 7.03 kilometers beneath the Battalgazi district — a factor that can amplify surface-level shaking even in moderate-magnitude events.
The quake's tremors radiated outward, reaching neighboring provinces and prompting an immediate emergency response. However, AFAD reported that no casualties or structural damage have been recorded so far, as field teams continue active scanning operations across the affected area to assess the full extent of the impact.
Malatya remains a seismically sensitive region, having suffered significant destruction in the devastating earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye in February 2023. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert as assessments are ongoing.
AFAD stated the tremor struck at 9:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), originating at a shallow depth of 7.03 kilometers beneath the Battalgazi district — a factor that can amplify surface-level shaking even in moderate-magnitude events.
The quake's tremors radiated outward, reaching neighboring provinces and prompting an immediate emergency response. However, AFAD reported that no casualties or structural damage have been recorded so far, as field teams continue active scanning operations across the affected area to assess the full extent of the impact.
Malatya remains a seismically sensitive region, having suffered significant destruction in the devastating earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye in February 2023. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert as assessments are ongoing.
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