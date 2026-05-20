Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magnitude 5.6 Quake Rocks Eastern Türkiye

Magnitude 5.6 Quake Rocks Eastern Türkiye


2026-05-20 03:23:53
(MENAFN) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Türkiye's eastern province of Malatya on Wednesday morning, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) confirmed.

AFAD stated the tremor struck at 9:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), originating at a shallow depth of 7.03 kilometers beneath the Battalgazi district — a factor that can amplify surface-level shaking even in moderate-magnitude events.

The quake's tremors radiated outward, reaching neighboring provinces and prompting an immediate emergency response. However, AFAD reported that no casualties or structural damage have been recorded so far, as field teams continue active scanning operations across the affected area to assess the full extent of the impact.

Malatya remains a seismically sensitive region, having suffered significant destruction in the devastating earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye in February 2023. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert as assessments are ongoing.

MENAFN20052026000045017169ID1111142135



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search