Manchu Manoj Comes Onboard Nandamuri Balakrishnagopichand Malineni's #NBK111

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) The makers of ace director Gopichand Malineni's eagerly awaited upcoming film, tentatively titled #NBK111 and featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, on Wednesday pleasantly surprised fans by announcing that actor Manchu Manoj had now come on board the film.

The announcement, which has come on the birthday of actor Manchu Manoj, has created tremendous excitement across the industry, with fans already calling it one of the biggest casting coups in recent times.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, who previously delivered the blockbuster 'Veera Simha Reddy' with Balakrishna, #NBK111 is already among the most awaited Telugu films currently in production.

Mounted on a grand scale, the film promises a larger-than-life mass entertainer with powerful character arcs and high-octane moments.

Making the announcement even more special, director Gopichand Malineni took to social media to wish Manoj on his birthday and welcome him onboard. His heartfelt message read:“Wishing the powerhouse performer Manchu Manoj a very Happy Birthday. Excited to have you onboard for this massive journey. Your energy and intensity are going to be something special on the big screen.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Manchu shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing his excitement about the film and the special bond he shares with both Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni.

“Some birthdays come as blessings. And this birthday has brought me one of the most special gifts I could have asked for... And finally... it's happening.A long awaited combination with our Lion NBK Balayya anna, under the direction of Gopichand Malineni Garu. A moment that makes this birthday all the more memorable and deeply personal for me. Among everything that lies ahead, this project will always remain especially close to my heart because of the bond and respect I share with both my Balayya anna and Gopichand Garu. Thank you all for the love and beautiful wishes. Among the exciting lineup ahead, one promise to all the fans - this time is going to be a solid treat on screen, and truly worth the wait.”

The announcement has sparked massive celebrations among fans, who are eagerly waiting to witness the explosive on-screen magic between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Manoj Manchu in #NBK111.