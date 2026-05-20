International Real Estate Partners Announces Planned CEO Succession To Support Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) International Real Estate Partners (IREP), a global real estate and facilities management operating partner with offices across the UAE, today announced a planned leadership succession that will see Kamran Abbas appointed Chief Executive Officer. Kenneth McCrae, who has led the firm as Chief Executive Officer, will move into the role of Executive Chairman.

The appointment follows a deliberate succession process and reflects IREP's continued focus on leadership continuity, operational strength and long-term growth across its international platform.

Mr. Abbas, who has served as Chief Financial Officer, brings a deep understanding of IREP's business, clients, markets and growth strategy. In his new role as CEO, he will lead the firm's overall strategic direction, executive management, client engagement and continued expansion across its core service lines and international markets.

Mr. McCrae will remain closely involved in the business as Executive Chairman, providing strategic guidance to the Board and senior leadership team, with a particular focus on long-term vision, governance and key client relationships.

“Kamran's appointment follows a deliberate and well-planned succession process,” said.“He combines financial discipline, operational understanding and strategic clarity with a strong commitment to our clients and our people. With Peter Doran now in place as Group Chief Operating Officer, the firm has further strengthened its executive structure and operating platform. I am confident that Kamran is the right leader to guide IREP through its next phase of growth, and I look forward to supporting him and the wider leadership team in my role as Executive Chairman.”

During his tenure as CFO, Mr. Abbas played a key role in strengthening IREP's financial position, improving operational execution and supporting the firm's growth across the Middle East, India, the United Kingdom, Europe and North America. IREP continues to build its platform across integrated facilities management, HSE, property management, advisory and delivery services.

“I am honoured to lead IREP as we enter the next stage of our development,” said.“Our priorities are clear: to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients, strengthen our capabilities across every market we serve and build a disciplined, scalable platform for growth. IREP has an outstanding team, a strong reputation and a clear strategy. I am excited to lead the firm forward.”

The recent appointment of Peter Doran as Group Chief Operating Officer further supports IREP's leadership alignment and operational execution. In this role, Mr. Doran is focused on strengthening the firm's operating model, regional delivery and service consistency across IREP's international markets.

“From an operational perspective, this is a well-planned and well-supported leadership succession,” said.“Our focus is on ensuring continuity for our clients, clarity for our teams and disciplined execution across every part of the business. Kamran's appointment gives IREP a clear leadership mandate for growth, while Kenneth's continued role as Executive Chairman provides the strategic continuity and perspective that have helped shape the firm. The leadership team is fully aligned and focused on delivering for our clients across all markets.”

IREP said the leadership succession reflects the firm's confidence in its executive team, its international growth strategy and its ability to continue delivering high-quality real estate services to institutions, corporations and investors.