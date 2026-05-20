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Cloudflare Reports Q1 2026 Global Internet Trends & Insights: Cyber Attacks Surge Across UAE And Saudi Arabia As Middle East Digital Growth Accelerates
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, May, 2026 –– Cloudflare, released its Q1 2026 Global Internet Trends & Insights Report, highlighting significant developments in global and regional Internet activity. The report provides a comprehensive view of traffic growth, cybersecurity trends, and the evolving threat landscape across the globe – including a detailed look at two key markets in the Middle East – United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
The report reveals a sharp rise in cyber threats across the Middle East, as organizations continue to face growing volumes of malicious traffic targeting critical industries and digital services. Q1 2026 Global Numbers:
The report reveals a sharp rise in cyber threats across the Middle East, as organizations continue to face growing volumes of malicious traffic targeting critical industries and digital services. Q1 2026 Global Numbers:
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Cloudflare handled an average of 7 trillion daily requests globally, an 11% quarter-over-quarter increase, and 30% year-over-year. About 3.3% of all requests were blocked as potential attacks.
Cloudflare blocked an average of 234 billion cyber threats each day, a 9% quarter-over-quarter increase.
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In North America (NAMER), Cloudflare blocked an average of 52 billion cyber threats every day, a 7% quarter-over-quarter increase.
In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Cloudflare blocked an average of 86.5 billion cyber threats every day, a 22% quarter-over-quarter increase.
In Latin America (LATAM), Cloudflare blocked an average 23.3 billion cyber threats every day, a 34% quarter-over-quarter increase.
In Asia-Pacific (APJC), Cloudflare blocked an average of 70.3 billion cyber threats every day, a 9% quarter-over-quarter decrease.
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Overall Traffic Increase / Decrease:
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The KSA saw a 7% increase in Internet traffic in Q1 2026, compared with Q4 2025.
Mitigated traffic originating in the KSA increased 36% QoQ
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Daily Request Traffic:
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In Q1 2026, Cloudflare served an average of 56 billion daily content requests to the KSA.
Of those daily requests, an average of 1.3 billion (2%) were blocked as cyber attacks each day, a 36% increase QoQ.
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Cyber Threats Blocked Per Day
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Cloudflare blocked an average of 172 million cyber threats per day targeting the KSA, a 37% increase QoQ.
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Top Targeted Verticals:
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Consumer Goods
Information Technology and Services
Media Production
Education
Real Estate
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Overall Traffic Increase / Decrease:
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The UAE saw a 12% increase in Internet traffic in Q1 2026, compared with Q4 2025.
Mitigated traffic originating in the UAE increased 1% QoQ
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Daily Request Traffic:
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In Q1 2026, Cloudflare served an average of 23 billion daily content requests to the UAE.
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Of those daily requests, an average of 529 million (2%) were blocked as cyber attacks each day, a 1% increase QoQ.
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Cyber Threats Blocked Per Day
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Top Targeted Verticals:
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Transportation
Leisure, Travel & Tourism
Online Media
Gaming
Computer Software
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