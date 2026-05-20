Why The Ownership Experience Is Becoming Central To Automotive Value

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE -May 2026: In markets where driving is deeply embedded in daily routines, the value of a vehicle extends well beyond the moment it leaves the showroom. In the UAE, mobility supports everything from work commutes and school runs to business meetings and long distance travel.

As a result, the ownership experience, including how easily vehicles can be maintained, serviced and supported over time, has become an important part of how customers evaluate automotive brands.

In markets such as the UAE, where mobility is central to daily life, this shift carries particular weight. A vehicle is not an occasional convenience but a constant presence: commutes, school runs, business meetings, weekend drives, and long-distance travel all depend on it. When maintenance becomes complicated or costs feel unpredictable, that disruption is felt immediately. Conversely, when ownership feels structured and dependable, confidence grows quietly in the background.

Recognizing this, automotive brands are redefining value beyond specifications, with conversation expanding from what a vehicle can do to how it is supported. It is within this expanded definition of value that practical ownership systems begin to matter most.

Ease of booking, clarity around servicing requirements, durability and digital accessibility now form an important part of the ownership experience. In Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, Renault vehicles supported by AWR Automotive benefit from systems designed to align vehicle care with the pace of modern life. Customers are able to arrange service appointments through digital platforms and dedicated customer service channels, allowing maintenance to be planned in advance rather than becoming an unexpected disruption.

Clear communication during servicing also plays an important role. A recurring challenge in vehicle maintenance is uncertainty around what work is required and why. When service advisors explain the condition of the vehicle and outline recommended maintenance clearly, it strengthens transparency throughout the process and helps customers make informed decisions about their vehicle care.

Durability is another important consideration in the UAE, where climate conditions and long driving distances place additional demands on vehicles. Many customers retain their vehicles for extended periods, which increases the importance of consistent and manufacturer aligned servicing. Renault models such as the Koleos continue to maintain a visible presence on local roads, reflecting their practicality, comfort and usability. Sustaining this performance over time depends not only on engineering, but also on regular care supported by the right maintenance infrastructure.

Structured service maintenance packages provide one way of introducing greater clarity to the ownership journey. For Renault customers, AWR Automotive supports this with packages bundle routine servicing, parts and labour within fixed pricing models, helping reduce uncertainty around maintenance costs. During service visits, multi point inspections supported by electronic diagnostics allow technicians to assess mechanical and safety components while identifying potential issues early, helping reduce the likelihood of larger concerns later.

Digital integration further simplifies the process. Through the MY Renault platform, owners can manage service appointments, receive reminders for upcoming maintenance and access personalised service

information. As digital self management becomes increasingly common across industries, these tools help align automotive ownership with broader expectations around convenience and accessibility.

Behind this experience sits the physical service network that supports vehicle maintenance across the region. AWR Automotive operates a network of service centres and parts outlets designed to provide accessible and consistent support for Renault owners. Certified technicians trained according to manufacturer standards, combined with the use of genuine Renault parts, help ensure that servicing and repairs maintain the vehicle's intended performance and safety.

Taken together, these elements illustrate how the ownership journey can shape long term customer confidence. In a market like the UAE, where vehicles play a constant role in daily life, simplicity in ownership becomes an important part of the overall automotive experience. Through its service ecosystem, delivered by AWR Automotive for Renault customers in the UAE, the brand experience reflects the growing importance of accessible maintenance, clear communication and reliable service infrastructure across the ownership lifecycle.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Its portfolio includes Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Chery, ZEEKR, smart, Royal Enfield, JMMC, NXT, Autotrust Service Centres, SHIFT Car Rental, Subscribe Me, and AWR Trading, supported by a network of [26] showrooms and [27] service centres.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.