MBRF Concludes Its Participation In Turin Book Fair With Remarkable Attendance And Strong Engagement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) successfully concluded its participation in the latest Turin International Book Fair. After delivering a comprehensive series of programs, activities, and panel discussions, the event drew wide interest from academic communities, literary circles, and Italian publishers. This participation further underscored the growing presence of Arab knowledge and culture at one of Europe's foremost intellectual events.

The MBRF pavilion witnessed strong engagement from visitors and culture enthusiasts by presenting a diverse agenda of intellectual seminars and knowledge-driven launches. These sessions explored the evolving position of Arabic literature within the European cultural landscape. Additionally, the agenda addressed strategic opportunities to strengthen translation efforts and expand the reach of Arabic literary works among international audiences.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, asserted that the strong interest shown by academics and the Italian public reflects the enduring impact of international engagements. H.E. emphasized that reinforcing the Arab world's intellectual presence globally remains vital. Furthermore, he noted that knowledge serves as the most effective tool for fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among civilizations.

His Excellency said:“The meaningful engagement we experienced in Turin with our publications and initiatives reaffirms the depth of Arab civilization and its ability to contribute as an authentic partner in global dialogue. Beyond showcasing our achievements, this participation builds sustainable communication channels with prominent Italian publishers, contributing to global knowledge exchange as a shared human legacy.”

One of the most prominent highlights of MBRF's participation was launching the Italian edition of the encyclopedic book 'The Legacy of Muslim Sicily.' The release received notable academic interest and opened broader discussions on the shared civilizational heritage connecting the Arab and Italian worlds.

On the sidelines of the launch, Dar Al Hikma hosted a specialized panel discussion exploring the encyclopedia's civilizational significance. The session brought together Professor Luca Patrizi from the University of Turin, Professor Wael Farouq, Director of the Arab Cultural Institute at the Catholic University of Milan, and Professor Giuseppe Mandalá from the University of Milan.

As part of its Knowledge Lounge initiative, MBRF organized a session titled“Arabic Literature in a Global Context: How Does a Text Enter an International Catalogue?”. The discussion featured publisher Fabio Muzi Falconi, who shared perspectives on selection criteria for international audiences while balancing historical authenticity with contemporary literary trends.

On the same day, a seminar on the MBRF publication 'El Kamsa' was held, moderated by Dr. Hussein Mahmoud and featuring translator Dr. Mohamed Eltadawy. The session explored the book's journey from inception to translation, shedding light on its broader literary and intellectual dimensions.

Activities concluded on the fourth day with two sessions moderated by Giacomo Longhi Alberti. The first,“How Does an Italian Publisher Choose the Arab Voice?”, featured publisher Grazia Dell'Oro discussing shifting publishing trends. The second,“Arab Writer Through Italian Eyes,” featured journalist Jacopo Mocchi sharing human-centered reflections on the growing influence of Arabic literature across Italy