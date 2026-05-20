Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government Introduces The Master In Innovation Management & AI Governance The First In The World For Government Leaders

H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri: AI is fundamentally reshaping the public sector, and with that in mind, governments will need qualified, agile leaders, capable of navigating complex and unprecedented transformations.

Dubai, UAE -May 2026 – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has launched a first-of-its-kind programme titled Master in Innovation Management & AI Governance (MIMAIG), explicitly focused on government policy and the governance of innovation, and designed to empower the next generation of leaders to shape agile, future-ready governments in the era of rapid digital transformation.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said:“Launching the Master in Innovation Management & AI Governance marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing mission, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, to empower visionary government leaders. Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the public sector, and with that in mind, governments will need qualified, agile leaders, capable of navigating complex and unprecedented transformations.”

“This programme bridges the gap between academic rigour and practical application, ensuring our graduates are fully prepared to spearhead responsible, human-centred initiatives that create lasting public value,” H.E. Al Marri added, emphasising that the programme directly supports the ambitious objectives of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the mandate to transition 50% of government sectors, services, and operations to agentic AI.

In a keynote speech, Prof. Yousif El-Ghalayini, MBRSG's Acting Dean of Academic Affairs, Executive Master of Public Administration (MPA) Programme Coordinator, said:“With an explicit focus on government policy and the governance of innovation, the Master in Innovation Management & AI Governance is designed to empower the next generation of leaders to head agile governments and navigate rapidly evolving technologies. It underlines the need to plan ahead and shape proactive strategies for skills development, anticipating the evolution of the field to adapt our leaders' skills even before they are needed. Technological adoption is only half the equation; reskilling and upskilling are no longer optional corporate luxuries – they are an urgent global mandate.”

For her part, Prof. Melodena Stephens, Professor of Innovation and Technology Governance and Programme Head at MBRSG, noted:“The Master in Innovation Management & AI Governance is unprecedented in its scope; it aims to hone government leaders' skills to navigate the rapidly emerging breakthroughs that are fundamentally reshaping public administration and policymaking. This reflects our commitment at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to developing proactive academic programmes that meet future requirements and maintain the School's leading status in that regard.”

The launch event featured specialised sessions led by internationally recognised MBRSG professors, with Prof. Melodena Stephens offering a“sneak preview” to the philosophy, team, and pilot behind the new programme, while Prof. Mark Esposito, Professor of Economic Policy, reinforced the uniqueness of the programme from the global industry and education perspective on AI governance and policy.

The event concluded with a dynamic MBRSG alumni panel titled 'The Future-Ready Government: Why Governments Need Innovation Leaders Now' that highlighted the practical impact of the School's academic offering. The discussion featured distinguished MBRSG alumni driving innovation across vital sectors, including Basmah Al Zeyoudi, Innovation Manager at EDGE, and Dr. Khawla AlHajaj, Consultant Family Physician, Futurist, and Researcher from Dubai Health Authority. The panellists discussed the importance of employing innovation in vital sectors and enhancing governments' readiness for the future.

The Master in Innovation Management & AI Governance offers a holistic curriculum that blends innovation management, AI governance, public policy, and strategic leadership practices. The programme employs a unique“quintuple helix” approach, combining strong theoretical foundations on core concepts of innovation management and frontier technology governance, with experiential learning and personal skill development.

The MIMAIG uses project-based learning, working with strategic partners to help students understand the complex challenges behind developing user-centric solutions and create real impact for organisations.

The 180-credit programme (120 credits of taught modules and a 60-credit dissertation) is tailored to accommodate busy professionals, offering a blended delivery mode – a combination of face-to-face and online learning – during the weekends. Participants can opt for either full-time enrolment with a total duration of 18 months, or a two-year part-time completion.

Furthermore, the learning journey offers vital global exposure with voluntary international field visits to leading technology hubs, embassies, and international organisations, which serves to ensure that graduates from the programme are deeply rooted in regional priorities, yet well versed in global best practices in anticipatory governance and shaping the future. Registration for the programme is open and available through the following link: