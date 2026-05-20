Foreigner Films Woman Burying Plastic Waste On Ganga Riverbank In Rishikesh , Video Sparks Fury (WATCH)

A video filmed at Rishikesh's Sai Ghat has triggered widespread debate after showing a woman allegedly disposing of religious waste along the banks of the Ganga River. The clip, recorded by foreign traveller Sierra Liliann, highlighted troubling behaviour at one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites.

The footage shows the woman digging a small pit in the sand and burying pooja materials before leaving. According to the traveller, the items included plastic and other non‐biodegradable materials, known contributors to river pollution.

Liliann said she attempted to question the woman but received no response, later reflecting online about the contradiction between worshipping the river and polluting it.

A young Indian woman was throwing garbage along the banks of the Ganges River.A foreign tourist came and tried to stop her, but she didn't listen polluted a clean place - and yet we talk about becoming a“Vishwaguru.” twitter/52UxhbCn0V

- Aditya. (@Adityaverce) April 12, 2026

The visitor also claimed similar scenes unfolded during the evening Ganga Aarti, where devotees allegedly discarded plastic‐wrapped offerings directly into the water.

Environmental experts have long warned that waste such as flowers wrapped in plastic, synthetic cloth, and packaging materials significantly contributes to pollution in the Ganga. While traditional offerings like flowers and leaves are biodegradable, modern packaging prevents natural decomposition and harms aquatic ecosystems.

Authorities and environmental groups have repeatedly urged pilgrims to use designated collection bins for ritual waste and adopt eco‐friendly alternatives such as biodegradable packaging.