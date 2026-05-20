'Melodi' Moment In Rome: PM Modi Gifts Melody Toffees To Giorgia Meloni During His Italy Visit Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Parle's 'Melody' toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Rome, Italy. Meloni shared a video of PM Modi gifting her a packet of toffee on social media.

“Melodi' or 'Melody' is an internet nickname coined by social media users for the friendly public chemistry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

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“Prime Minister Modi bought as a gift, a very very good toffee,” Meloni says in the video. "Melody,' the two leaders say in unison.

The term combines parts of their surnames - Meloni + Modi = Melodi. It became a viral meme after the two leaders were seen warmly interacting at global events such as the G20 Summit and the COP28 in Dubai.

The phrase exploded online after Meloni posted a selfie video with Modi at COP28 captioned:“Good friends at COP28. #Melodi.”

The hashtag quickly trended across Indian social media, spawning memes, fan edits and jokes portraying the two leaders as a popular diplomatic duo.

While“Melodi” is mostly a humorous social media phenomenon, it also reflects improving ties between India and Italy in areas such as trade, defence and strategic cooperation.

Modi in Italy

PM Modi is currently in Italy as part of the final leg of his five-nation tour.

After landing in Rome on Tuesday (local time), PM Modi met Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. The two leaders exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. A bilateral meeting between the two leaders is also scheduled today.

Earlier, Meloni shared an old picture of both the leaders at the Colosseum in Italy upon Indian prime minister's arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour on Tuesday (local time).

Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote,“Welcome to Rome, my friend!.”

| Giorgia Meloni shares old Colosseum photo with 'friend' PM Modi in Italy

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Pla 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas.

These include trade – which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

(With agency inputs)

The nickname 'Melodi' symbolizes the growing trend of political leaders becoming social media icons. Humor and camaraderie in politics can engage the public and foster positive international relations. Memes and social media interactions can significantly influence public perception of global leaders.

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