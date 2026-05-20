MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Magilan Unveils Layer-Guard Robot 7 at China Animal Husbandry Expo

May 20, 2026 2:52 AM EDT | Source: ZekarNews

Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Magilan, a pioneering provider of intelligent solutions for the poultry industry, officially launched its next-generation poultry inspection robot, the Layer-Guard Robot 7, today at the China Animal Husbandry Expo (CAHE).







Magilan General Manager Liao Xinwei delivers a keynote speech on trackless autonomous navigation at the Layer-Guard Robot 7 launch event during CAHE 2026.

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Distinguish guests celebrate the global debut of Magilan's Layer-Guard Robot 7, a milestone for AI-powered precision management in modern poultry farming.

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Liao Xinwei, General Manager of Magilan, at the company's booth during the China Animal Husbandry Expo (CAHE), where the next-generation Layer-Guard Robot 7 was unveiled.

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In response to the urgent demand for precision and digitized management in modern poultry farming, Magilan showcased its cutting-edge AI vision recognition technology. Built on an autonomous mobile platform and equipped with a high-precision multi-sensor array, the Layer-Guard Robot 7 provides 24/7 monitoring of flock health, significantly enhancing biosecurity while drastically reducing operational costs.

AI-Powered Vision for Precision Asset Management

Anomaly Detection & Localization: The robot autonomously identifies and locates deceased, weak, diseased, or non-laying/low-yield hens. It boasts a ≥99% detection rate for dead and weak birds, and identifies underperforming hens with a laying rate of ≤50%. This technology replaces high-intensity manual labor and performs critical tasks previously impossible for human staff. Operational Loss Mitigation: By promptly identifying and removing non-productive birds, the system minimizes feed waste and effectively interrupts potential infection chains, mitigating the risk of disease outbreaks. Multi-Dimensional Environmental Monitoring: Integrated sensors capture real-time data on temperature, humidity, and lighting. Additionally, advanced acoustic recognition technology monitors abnormal vocalizations, such as stress-induced squawking or pest-related disturbances.

Autonomous Navigation & Robust Performance

Cross-Building Autonomous Navigation: The Layer-Guard Robot 7 is capable of navigating multiple floors and separate poultry houses, with seamless integration for automated security doors and elevator systems. Terrain Adaptability: Utilizing advanced LiDAR-based navigation, the robot features adjustable patrol speeds (0-30 cm/s). Its rugged chassis can clear 3 cm obstacles and traverse gaps up to 10 cm in width. Extended Endurance & Safety: A single charge supports ≥12 hours of continuous operation. The robot includes autonomous obstacle detection and alerting systems, automatically resuming its mission once the path is cleared.

About Magilan

Founded in 2019, Magilan Intelligent Technology specializes in the independent research and development of layer poultry inspection robotics. Since launching the world's first commercialized robot, "Magilan 4," at Guangyang Egg Industry's Yuxi Farm in 2021, the company has continuously innovated, leading to the current Layer-Guard Robot 7. To date, over 220 robots have been deployed across 100+ large-scale poultry enterprises globally, with a footprint spanning China, Japan, and Malaysia.