Allied Critical Metals Announces Corporate Update And Operational Update
|Scenario
|Price (1)
|NPV (8%) (2)
|IRR (3)
|Payback SC (4)
|Payback CCP (4)
|Medium
| $1,365/mtu
(U.S.$1,000/mtu)
| $473.4M
(U.S.$346.6M)
|48.8%
|2.2 years
|4.2 years
|Base
| $962/mtu
(U.S.$704/mtu)
| $182.7M
(U.S.$134.0M)
|27.2%
|3.8 years
|5.8 years
|High
| $2,049/mtu
(U.S.$1,500/mtu)
| $963.8M
(U.S.$796.4M)
|78.4%
|1.2 years
|3.2 years
(1) Prices based on Argus Media price forecasts. Canadian dollar (C$) equivalents calculated using a foreign exchange rate of C$1.3658:U.S.$1.00.
(2) NPV is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding NPV. M = million.
(3) IRR is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding IRR.
(4) Payback is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding payback.
(5) For more information, please see the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2026 and March 2, 2026.
This current PEA is based on the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" 2025 MRE ") for the Santa Helena Breccia at the Borralha Project with an effective date of November 16, 2025 (see table below), which is also presented in the current Technical Report. Under the 2025 MRE, the cut-off grade of 0.09% WO3 was selected based on reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction under conceptual underground mining and gravity-dominant processing assumptions, including a very conservative tungsten price of U.S$550/mtu WO3 and assumed recovery of approximately 80% (for MRE cut-off determination only).
2025 MRE for the Borralha Project (see also Technical Report for further details)
|Classification
|Tonnes (Mt)*
|Grade (% WO 3 )
|Measured + Indicated
|13.0
|0.21
|Inferred
|7.7
|0.18
*Mt denotes millions of tonnes (t).
The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
During the first quarter of 2026, Allied commenced a 20,000 metre drilling campaign at the Borralha Project. Thus far, Allied is pleased to report drilling has intersected over 200 metres of breccia with multiple intercepts of visible mineralization at the newly defined Venise Breccia target within its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. In particular, ongoing drilling at a newly defined target within the historically documented Venise Breccia at the Borralha Tungsten Project has intersected zones of hydrothermal alteration and quartz-sulfide veining containing visible wolframite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite. Over 200 metres of breccia with multiple intercepts of visible mineralization, indicating significant breccia-hosted alteration and mineralization system (true width not yet determined). Mineralized intervals are consistent with the interpreted Venise Breccia geological model. The Company expects first assay results from the drilling campaign to be available the first week of June 2026. For more information about Venise, please see the Company's news release dated April 7, 2026.
Currently, there are five drilling rigs that have been mobilized as part of the drilling campaign. The Company expects a sixth drilling rig to be mobilized this week and this will enable the completion of the drilling campaign by the end of July 2026.
Vila Verde Project
Following the completion of the Vila Verde Project conceptual engineering for the Pilot Plant, the Company has initiated preparations for the procurement of long lead items required for construction and commissioning of the Pilot Plant with an initial throughput capacity of 150,000 tonnes per year. With financing now secured, the Pilot Plant is transitioning from engineering and test work into the equipment procurement and implementation phase. The principal long lead items identified to date are the following:jaw crusher, cone crusher and vibrating screens for the crushing circuit; rod mill package, including motor, gearbox and VSD systems;
hydroclassifier, rougher and cleaner spirals, and shaking tables for the gravity concentration circuit;thickener, dewatering unit and Warman slurry pumps for water recovery and tailings management; and
MCCs, instrumentation, SCADA and process control systems.
The rod mill and gravity concentration equipment are currently considered the critical items due to fabrication and supplier lead times, which are expected to range between approximately 12 and 24 weeks depending on final specifications and supplier availability. The procurement activities and vendor engagement are expected to advance during the second and third quarters of 2026, with delivery of major equipment packages targeted for late 2026 and Pilot Plant assembly and commissioning thereafter.
The Company has initiated preliminary internal beneficiation and concentrate production test works utilizing previously collected surface and historical material samples, which have successfully generated maiden wolframite concentrates for initial marketability assessment and mineralogical characterization purposes. In addition, the Company has initiated follow-up mineralogical, liberation and concentrate optimization studies utilizing material generated from the previously completed internal test work program at the Vila Verde Project.
The Company is expecting tungsten concentrate production to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and timely receipt of long-lead items.
Examples of wolframite-bearing material samples from the "Justes" area of the Vila Verde Project.
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Photographs of gravity concentration equipment utilized during the preliminary internal test work program.
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Example of gravity separation behaviour observed during preliminary internal concentration test work.
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Examples of preliminary magnetic concentration products generated during internal beneficiation testwork.
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The Pilot Plant and activities referenced herein are not based on any mineral resources or reserves and as a result no preliminary economic analysis or feasibility study has been completed. As a result, any production that might occur from the Pilot Plant has a high risk of economic and technical failure. There is significant uncertainty that the project is economic and/or viable. Any disclosure related to the Pilot Plant is on the basis of it being a pure infrastructure development scenario and that it is unclear if any mineralized material from the property will be processed at the Pilot Plant.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership No. 703197), Vice-President Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of the Company as he is an officer of the Company. The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed in this news release.
About Allied Critical Metals Inc.
Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.
The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.
Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.
Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated April 14, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Roy Bonnell"
CEO and Director
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