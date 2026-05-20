Edge Total Intelligence To Participate In The Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference On May 28, 2026
May 20, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.
Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital twin and decision intelligence platforms, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
Company Webcast
The webcast presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting:
Conference home page at or
Directly at .
The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.
1x1 Meetings
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at ... or register for the event at .
About Edge Total Intelligence
edgeTITM empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments - delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. Uniting edgeCoreTM Digital Twin with its recently acquired portfolio of defense-aligned capabilities, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.
Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I)
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