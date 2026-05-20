Hong Kong Chief Executive To Visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan early next month as part of the city's strategy to expand its economic presence in Central Asia, Trend reports via the Administration of Hong Kong.

According to the Hong Kong administration, the trip will be the largest business delegation organized during Lee's tenure and will focus on exploring new investment and trade opportunities across the region.

Lee stated that after several years of actively strengthening ties with the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Hong Kong is now shifting part of its external economic focus toward Central Asia. He noted that the region is demonstrating steady economic diversification and growing potential in finance, trade, infrastructure, tourism, and green development.

The visit is taking place within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The delegation will include more than 30 representatives of Hong Kong businesses operating in logistics, innovation, and technology sectors.

In addition, around 30 entrepreneurs from 10 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions of mainland China will join the trip, representing industries such as energy, mining, high-tech manufacturing, and automotive production.

The Hong Kong delegation will also include senior government officials, representatives of the Airport Authority Hong Kong, the MTR Corporation, and academic institutions.

According to Lee, meetings with the leadership of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are planned to discuss the establishment of intergovernmental cooperation mechanisms, strengthening business ties, and identifying new areas of partnership.

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