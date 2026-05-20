Over 4 Million People Worldwide Live In Slums, UN-Habitat Chief Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Over four million people worldwide live in slums, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach said at the event "Transforming Informal Settlements and Slums for Housing the World" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Forum of Cities (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"I lived in a slum in Brazil. I dedicated a period of my life to solving problems in this direction," she recalled.

According to her, millions of people in Africa and South Asia are facing this problem.

"Currently, a large number of people in the world suffer from the problem of slums. They do not have the most basic services such as toilets, electricity, and gas. People have difficulty finding clothes and jobs. All this creates serious social problems.

Health problems are directly related to informal settlements. Climate change and slums are closely related issues. More than four million people around the world live in slums. The current situation is critical. Therefore, we must work to reduce the number of slums. State policy alone is not enough. An integrated, complex framework must be formed for this. Azerbaijan is already supporting Somalia in this direction. It's working to transform the slums in Somali into living quarters," she noted.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

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