Artificial Creation Of Satellite Cities Shows Wrong Approach - African Expert
"It's very difficult to consider urban development issues in the abstract, as they manifest themselves differently in different contexts," he noted.
According to him, research participants generally agree on the criteria for affordable, climate-resilient, and energy-efficient housing, but a significant gap remains between stated goals and practical implementation.
"We see that all participants agree on these principles, but in practice, there is an almost insurmountable gap between affordability and actual construction solutions," he added.
Pieterse emphasized that the construction sector involves numerous players-banks, developers, engineers, contractors, and others-but none is fully prepared to shoulder the risks of transforming construction models.
In this regard, he announced the need to implement more stringent regulatory and incentive mechanisms that will facilitate behavioral change among market participants.
The professor also addressed the issue of urbanization and the role of secondary cities, noting the differences between the European and African contexts and emphasizing that migration processes and the concentration of opportunities in large cities continue to intensify.--
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