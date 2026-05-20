Azerbaijan's Role As WUF13 Host Creates Opportunity To Demonstrate Leadership On Inclusive Urban Dev't - Global Disability Fund (Exclusive Interview)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's role as a host of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) creates an opportunity to demonstrate leadership on inclusive urban development, Director of the Global Disability Fund Secretariat at the United Nations Development Programme Ola Abualghaib said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the forum.

"Azerbaijan's role as host of WUF13 creates an important opportunity to demonstrate leadership on inclusive and accessible urban development. As the Forum brings global attention to safe and resilient cities and communities, there is a strong opportunity to position disability inclusion as central to that agenda, not separate from it. Cooperation could focus on practical areas such as accessible housing, inclusive public transport, universal design in public spaces, disability-inclusive disaster preparedness, accessible digital city services, and capacity building for urban planners and municipal authorities. It could also include structured engagement with organizations of persons with disabilities to ensure that urban solutions reflect real experiences and priorities," she said.

Abualghaib believes that there is also an opportunity to use WUF13 as a platform for peer learning between cities.

"Azerbaijan and other countries can exchange lessons on what works, identify scalable solutions, and build partnerships with development actors, technical institutions and financing partners. Most importantly, cooperation should aim to leave a legacy beyond the Forum. That legacy could be a stronger commitment to accessible urban planning, practical demonstration projects, improved standards, and long-term collaboration to make cities safer, more inclusive and more resilient for everyone," she added.

Abualghaib went on to add that at WUF13, her key message is that disability inclusion must be treated as a core condition for safe, resilient and sustainable cities, not as a separate social issue or an optional add-on.

"The theme of WUF13,“Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” is especially relevant because housing, transport, public spaces, services, disaster preparedness and climate resilience all directly affect the daily lives, safety and dignity of persons with disabilities. From the experience of the Global Disability Fund, one of the clearest lessons is that cities become more resilient when they are designed with persons with disabilities, not merely for them. This means involving organizations of persons with disabilities in urban planning, budgeting, implementation and monitoring from the beginning," she said.

Abualghaib said that her priorities are to highlight three messages: first, accessibility is an investment in better cities for everyone; second, resilience cannot be achieved if persons with disabilities are excluded from housing, infrastructure, early warning systems and emergency response; and third, financing mechanisms must move from commitments to practical delivery at city level.

"Through the Resilient and Inclusive Cities Hub, the Global Disability Fund is already working to support accessible, equitable and future-ready cities. Cities need to move from policy statements to implementation systems. In practical terms, this begins with applying universal design standards across housing, transport, schools, health facilities, public buildings, digital services and public spaces. Accessibility should be built into procurement rules, building codes, infrastructure contracts and urban investment plans, rather than being corrected later at higher cost. Second, cities should work directly with persons with disabilities and their representative organizations. Their lived experience helps identify barriers that technical teams may miss, such as unsafe crossings, inaccessible shelters, lack of sign language interpretation, poor wayfinding, inaccessible public information, or evacuation plans that do not account for people with different support needs.

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