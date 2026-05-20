Kazakhstan Launches Electronic Transport Permits With Azerbaijan, Türkiye, And Kyrgyzstan

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Kazakhstan Launches Electronic Transport Permits With Azerbaijan, Türkiye, And Kyrgyzstan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 20. Kazakhstan has introduced an electronic system for transport permits with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan, furthering the country's digitalization of its transportation sector, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.
The move aims to simplify international transport procedures and reduce administrative barriers by replacing traditional paper permits with fully digital forms.
Permits are now issued and used through integrated information systems of the participating countries.--
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