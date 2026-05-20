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Kazakhstan Establishes Kurultai As New Parliamentary Body

Kazakhstan Establishes Kurultai As New Parliamentary Body


2026-05-20 03:05:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 20. Kazakhstan has adopted a constitutional law creating the Kurultai, a new unicameral parliament, during a joint session of both chambers, Trend reports via the country's parliament.

The law defines the Kurultai's role, regulates its activities, and clarifies the legal status of its deputies.

It also outlines how the new legislature will interact with the government, including reviewing candidates for ministerial positions, receiving activity reports from officials, and holding the Prime Minister accountable through regular presentations.

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Trend News Agency

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