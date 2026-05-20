Kazakhstan Establishes Kurultai As New Parliamentary Body
The law defines the Kurultai's role, regulates its activities, and clarifies the legal status of its deputies.
It also outlines how the new legislature will interact with the government, including reviewing candidates for ministerial positions, receiving activity reports from officials, and holding the Prime Minister accountable through regular presentations.--
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