Northern Military Zone Foils Border Infiltration Attempt
Amman, May 20 (Petra) --The Northern Military Zone on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt by four individuals who tried to illegally cross the border within the zone's area of responsibility.
Rules of engagement were applied, and the individuals were arrested and referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal action.
//Petra// WH
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