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Northern Military Zone Foils Border Infiltration Attempt

Northern Military Zone Foils Border Infiltration Attempt


2026-05-20 03:04:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) --The Northern Military Zone on Tuesday foiled an infiltration attempt by four individuals who tried to illegally cross the border within the zone's area of responsibility.

Rules of engagement were applied, and the individuals were arrested and referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal action.

//Petra// WH

MENAFN20052026000117011021ID1111142031



Jordan News Agency

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