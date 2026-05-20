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Aiwi Launches“Aiwi Team” - An All-In-One Workforce Management For Modern Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, India, May 20, 2026 – Aiwi, a rapidly growing provider of smart business software solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest product,“Aiwi Team” - a comprehensive Workforce Management and HRMS platform designed to streamline business operations, improve productivity, and simplify employee management for modern organizations.
As businesses continue adopting digital solutions to manage hybrid, remote, and in-office teams, Aiwi Team delivers a centralized platform that combines HR management, payroll, project tracking, attendance monitoring, and team collaboration into one powerful and user-friendly system.
A Complete Workforce Management Solution
Aiwi Team is built to solve the everyday operational challenges faced by businesses managing teams,
projects, and workflows. The platform includes a robust set of integrated features, including:
HRMS Software
Workforce Management System
Project & Task Management
Payroll Management
Employee Time Tracking
Attendance Management
Employee Management
Leave Management System
Shift Scheduling & Management
Internal Announcements
Notes & Documentation Management
Client Management
Advanced Reports & Analytics
By consolidating essential business operations into a single platform, Aiwi Team helps organizations reduce dependency on multiple tools while improving operational efficiency and team coordination.
Designed for Multiple Industries
Aiwi Team is developed to support businesses across a wide range of industries, including:
Healthcare
Information Technology (IT)
Education
Legal & Accounting
Retail & E-commerce
BPO & Call Centers
Finance & Insurance
Construction
Freelancers & Remote Teams
Field Workforce Management
Whether businesses manage office-based employees, remote teams, or field staff, Aiwi Team provides the scalability, flexibility, and automation needed to support evolving workforce demands.
Simplifying Team Management for Growing Businesses
With an intuitive interface and advanced automation capabilities, Aiwi Team enables businesses to:
Monitor employee productivity in real time
Automate payroll, attendance, and leave tracking
Manage projects, tasks, and deadlines efficiently
Improve communication and collaboration across teams
Generate actionable insights through detailed analytics and reports
The platform is especially beneficial for startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises seeking to scale operations while maintaining efficiency, transparency, and control.
About Aiwi
Aiwi is a technology-focused software company dedicated to building innovative business solutions for startups, SMEs, and growing organizations. With a mission to simplify business operations through smart automation and digital transformation, Aiwi develops scalable products that improve productivity, transparency, and operational performance.
Contact Information:
Aiwi Software Solutions
402, Sardar Patel Ring Rd,
Opp. Torrent Power Substation,
Nikol, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 382350
Locations:Ahmedabad
Phone: +91-(798) 494-9224
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website:
Product: team/
Follow Aiwi on Social Media
LinkedIn:
Instagram:
YouTube: @AiwiSuite
Facebook:
X - (formerly-twitter):
As businesses continue adopting digital solutions to manage hybrid, remote, and in-office teams, Aiwi Team delivers a centralized platform that combines HR management, payroll, project tracking, attendance monitoring, and team collaboration into one powerful and user-friendly system.
A Complete Workforce Management Solution
Aiwi Team is built to solve the everyday operational challenges faced by businesses managing teams,
projects, and workflows. The platform includes a robust set of integrated features, including:
HRMS Software
Workforce Management System
Project & Task Management
Payroll Management
Employee Time Tracking
Attendance Management
Employee Management
Leave Management System
Shift Scheduling & Management
Internal Announcements
Notes & Documentation Management
Client Management
Advanced Reports & Analytics
By consolidating essential business operations into a single platform, Aiwi Team helps organizations reduce dependency on multiple tools while improving operational efficiency and team coordination.
Designed for Multiple Industries
Aiwi Team is developed to support businesses across a wide range of industries, including:
Healthcare
Information Technology (IT)
Education
Legal & Accounting
Retail & E-commerce
BPO & Call Centers
Finance & Insurance
Construction
Freelancers & Remote Teams
Field Workforce Management
Whether businesses manage office-based employees, remote teams, or field staff, Aiwi Team provides the scalability, flexibility, and automation needed to support evolving workforce demands.
Simplifying Team Management for Growing Businesses
With an intuitive interface and advanced automation capabilities, Aiwi Team enables businesses to:
Monitor employee productivity in real time
Automate payroll, attendance, and leave tracking
Manage projects, tasks, and deadlines efficiently
Improve communication and collaboration across teams
Generate actionable insights through detailed analytics and reports
The platform is especially beneficial for startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises seeking to scale operations while maintaining efficiency, transparency, and control.
About Aiwi
Aiwi is a technology-focused software company dedicated to building innovative business solutions for startups, SMEs, and growing organizations. With a mission to simplify business operations through smart automation and digital transformation, Aiwi develops scalable products that improve productivity, transparency, and operational performance.
Contact Information:
Aiwi Software Solutions
402, Sardar Patel Ring Rd,
Opp. Torrent Power Substation,
Nikol, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 382350
Locations:Ahmedabad
Phone: +91-(798) 494-9224
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website:
Product: team/
Follow Aiwi on Social Media
LinkedIn:
Instagram:
YouTube: @AiwiSuite
Facebook:
X - (formerly-twitter):
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